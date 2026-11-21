MENAFN - Gulf Times) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) affirmed that civilians in southern Lebanon continued to bear the brunt of their country's conflict with the Israeli occupation amid persistent security tensions, despite a decline in the intensity of hostilities.

In a statement, the UN mission reported that it had documented the Israeli army firing 2,840 artillery shells, carrying out 870 airspace violations and launching 90 airstrikes on southern Lebanon during October, in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

UNIFIL noted that Israeli forces remained present in parts of southern Lebanon, while extensive damage to homes and civilian infrastructure continued to affect local communities, hindering the return of displaced people to their homes.

It affirmed that, despite challenges on the ground, peacekeepers continued to carry out their duties efficiently and responsibly during the remaining weeks of the mission's mandate.

The UN Security Council had decided to terminate the mission's mandate by the end of this year when it renewed the mandate for the final time in August 2025 under Resolution 2790.