MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 47th Cairo International Film Festival concluded its activities, having opened on November 11 with the participation of 145 films from 64 countries.

The festival's closing ceremony saw the announcement of winners across its various categories.

The documentary The Day of Wrath: Tales from Tripoli, directed by Rania Rafei and co-produced by Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, won the Saad El-Din Wahba Award for Best Arab Film in the Horizons of Arab Cinema category. The film explores the history of the Lebanese city of Tripoli since the 1940s through stories combining human and political dimensions.

The feature film Summer Meadow, an Egyptian-Belgian co-production directed by Nael Khleifi and Lisa Debauche, won the Best Arab Feature Film Award. Meanwhile, BerleeN_, an Egyptian-German co-production directed by Ahmad Abdalla, received the Youssef Cherif Rizkallah Audience Award, which is presented to a film in the International category based on audience votes.

In the International Critics' Week category, the Argentine film The River Train, directed by Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A. Vignale, won the Shadi Abdel Salam Award for Best Film, which is presented to the director.

The Kazakh film Before the Sun Rises in the West, directed by Azamat Shargyn, received the Fathi Farag Special Jury Prize, while The Blind Girl and an Elephant, a Bangladeshi-German co-production directed by Ishtiyak Ahmad Zihad, received a special mention.

The Golden Pyramid Award for Best Film went to Four Minus Three, an Austrian-German co-production directed by Adrian Goiginger. Meanwhile, Heysel 85, a Belgian-Dutch-German co-production directed by Teodora Ana Mihai, won the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award.

In the International category, the Henry Barakat Award for Best Artistic Contribution was shared by Marius Panduru for cinematography and Hendrik van Kets for production design, both for their work on Heysel 85.

The Best Actress Award went to Valerie Pachner for her performance in Four Minus Three, while Robert Stadlober won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in the same film.

The Naguib Mahfouz Award for Best Screenplay went to Laila Marrakchi and Delphine Agut for Strawberries, a co-production between Morocco, France, Spain and Belgium.