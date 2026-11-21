MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended an official dinner banquet this evening, hosted by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Spreebogen presidential building in Berlin, in honor of His Highness and his accompanying delegation.

In a speech on the occasion, HH the Amir stressed that the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany share deep-rooted relations built on mutual respect, trust, and constructive cooperation, expressing Qatar's pride in its partnership with Germany and its aspiration to develop these ties further.

His Highness noted that the bond between the two nations extends beyond economic and commercial interests to encompass a shared belief in the importance of dialogue, international cooperation, respect for international law, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for Germany's role on both the European and international stages, and looked forward to continued consultation and coordination between the two countries to promote security, stability, and peace.

HH the Amir also expressed his pride in the cooperation achieved between the two countries in the fields of economy, investment, and energy, looking forward to expanding the partnership into areas such as technology, scientific research, and advanced industries, in a way that reflects the ambitions and capabilities of both countries and serves the interests of their peoples.

For his part, the German President delivered a speech welcoming HH the Amir, underscoring that the visit, amid the current international climate, reflects the strength of the ties between the two countries. He commended the robust Qatari-German relations, which continue to develop across various sectors.

He also recalled HH the Late Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, praising his role in leading Qatar toward modernization and prosperity.

He affirmed both nations' determination to expand their partnership to encompass economy, energy, politics, diplomacy, security, defense, culture, science, technology, and innovation.

He noted that his discussions with HH the Amir addressed ways to establish a new security framework in the Middle East that transcends the current escalation, and confirmed their agreement to maintain close consultation on the matter.

The dinner banquet was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani along with Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir. From the German side, it was attended by the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz; the President of the German Parliament (Bundestag) Julia Klöckner; as well as the ministers, senior officials, and guests.