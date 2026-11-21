MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safe playgrounds, interactive learning spaces and inclusive recreational facilities are among the features being developed across Qatar's parks and beaches as the Ministry of Municipality steps up efforts to create child-friendly public spaces that promote learning, physical activity and social interaction.

Marking World Children's Day on November 20, the Ministry highlighted a range of facilities designed to meet children's recreational and developmental needs, while providing families with welcoming destinations to spend quality time together.

The initiatives include specialised facilities such as Children's Street, Al Khor Bicycle Park and inclusive play areas at Al Qatifiya Park, alongside safe and diverse playgrounds across various parks and beaches.

At Children's Street, the concept of learning through play takes centre stage. The facility provides an interactive environment where children can develop essential skills, independence and self-confidence while gaining awareness of road safety through practical activities.

The space combines entertainment, creativity and education, allowing children to learn through hands-on activities and real-life experiences.

Meanwhile, Al Khor Bicycle Park offers dedicated cycling tracks designed to provide children with a safe environment to ride bicycles and scooters.

The park also features facilities for adults, including spaces for walking and cycling, as well as children's playgrounds and green areas for sitting and relaxation.

Free bicycles in different sizes are also available for children, making cycling more accessible and encouraging them to engage in physical activities.

In a move to promote inclusive recreation, Al Qatifiya Park features play facilities designed specifically to accommodate children with disabilities.

The facilities aim to provide a safe and accessible environment where all children can participate in recreational activities and enjoy interactive play. The inclusive spaces are designed to address children's individual needs while encouraging participation and interaction.

They also support the development of motor, sensory and social skills, enabling children with disabilities to enjoy outdoor activities alongside their peers. Beyond these specialised facilities, the Ministry is developing recreational spaces across parks and beaches to encourage physical activity, exploration and interaction among children of different age groups.

The facilities include integrated and safe play areas, with diverse recreational options catering to children's varying interests and needs.