MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani has described the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Federal Republic of Germany as highly significant, highlighting the depth of the strategic relations between the two countries and their continued development across various fields, particularly in the economic, trade and investment sectors.

The Minister said the visit builds on a longstanding history of cooperation and high-level engagement between Qatar and Germany, reflecting the commitment of both countries' leaderships to strengthening bilateral relations, broadening their scope and capitalising on the economic potential and opportunities available to both sides.

He noted that the visit assumes particular importance amid ongoing changes in the global economy, which present both opportunities and challenges and underscore the need to strengthen international partnerships, diversify sources of growth, develop supply chains and explore new avenues of cooperation in priority sectors.

Minister expressed hope that the visit would provide fresh momentum to economic and trade relations between the two countries and strengthen partnerships with the private sector, thereby advancing shared interests and supporting sustainable development in both nations. He revealed that bilateral trade between Qatar and Germany reached approximately $2.024bn in 2025, compared with $1.811bn in 2024, making a 11.8 percent growth.

Qatari exports to Germany amounted to approximately $307m in 2025, marking a 16.7 percent increase compared with the previous year, while Qatar's imports from Germany totalled around $1.717bn, up 10.9 percent. Germany ranked as Qatar's 15th-largest trading partner during the same year.

Minister Sheikh Faisal stressed that further strengthening economic and trade cooperation would require more intensive engagement between the business communities, greater participation by companies in trade fairs and economic forums, and increased awareness of investment opportunities in both markets.

The Minister further revealed that 433 German companies are currently operating in the Qatari market. These include 136 wholly German-owned companies, 194 companies operating with joint capital, 91 companies registered with the Qatar Financial Centre and 12 companies operating under the Qatar Free Zones Authority.

He also highlighted Qatar's investment presence in the German market through its stakes in several companies and economic sectors, describing this as evidence of the strength of bilateral economic relations and the diversity of their areas of cooperation.

The Minister expressed optimism that H H the Amir's visit would further strengthen engagement between companies in both countries, encourage additional partnerships and reciprocal investments, and create opportunities for new businesses to enter each other's markets and benefit from the available investment prospects.

Regarding German investments in Qatar, he said that 48 German investment projects had been recorded between 2020 and 2026, primarily in technology, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences. These projects represented total capital investments of approximately $505m and had contributed to the creation of around 989 direct jobs.

He stated that 12 active investment projects involving German investors are currently being followed up, with expected capital investments exceeding QR432m and anticipated operating expenditure of QR342m. The projects are also expected to create approximately 319 job opportunities.

Addressing the potential for economic integration between Qatar and Germany, particularly in sectors where the two countries enjoy complementary competitive advantages, the Minister described this as an important opportunity to advance their mutual interests.

He noted that these complementary strengths could provide a foundation for developing joint projects in manufacturing, advanced industrial technologies, information technology, digital transformation and food industries. Cooperation could also extend to developing innovative solutions to improve supply chain efficiency and strengthen food security.

The Minister emphasised that collaboration in these areas should go beyond conventional trade exchanges to encompass technology transfer, the exchange of expertise, human capital development and the establishment of joint production ventures serving the markets of both countries, as well as regional and international markets.

He added that achieving meaningful economic integration would require closer engagement between relevant government entities and the private sector, the identification of priority investment opportunities and efforts to translate these opportunities into practical projects that generate added value for both economies.

The Minister affirmed that the continued organisation of business and investment forums would help translate cooperation opportunities into tangible initiatives and projects, further strengthening the economic partnership between Qatar and Germany and opening up broader prospects for bilateral relations.