MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Chairwoman of the Committee on Sports and Volunteering in the German Bundestag and a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Aydan Ozoguz, has praised Qatar's proven capacity to stage major international sporting events and called for expanded bilateral cooperation in sports, volunteering and parliamentary diplomacy.

In exclusive remarks to QNA, Ozoguz said Qatar's successful organisation of the FIFA World Cup 2022 demonstrated its ability to meet the organisational, infrastructural and technical demands of an event of global scale. She noted that the country's sustained efforts in recent years have strengthened its position as an international sports hub and created a foundation that extends well beyond any single tournament.

Ozoguz highlighted the long-term value of the sports facilities, training centres and sports-medicine infrastructure developed in Qatar.

These assets, she said, can continue to serve athletes and society, especially young people, on a sustainable basis, rather than remaining tied solely to the hosting of individual events. She identified clear opportunities for Qatar and Germany to deepen cooperation through the exchange of expertise, the development of young talent, and joint work in volunteering and parliamentary relations.

Among the practical areas of collaboration she outlined were Germany's experience with its sports-club system, structured support for emerging athletes, and programmes that help athletes pursue dual careers combining sport with education or vocational training. She also pointed to Germany's long-standing practices in both grassroots and elite sport, arguing that mutual support would help both countries advance shared objectives.

Sports, Ozoguz stressed, possess a unique capacity to bring people together across geographical, linguistic, cultural and political divides. Athletic encounters create spaces for direct human contact that lie outside formal political and economic frameworks.

In the Qatar-Germany relationship, she said, sport already functions as an important pillar, not only at the institutional level but among athletes and ordinary citizens. Strengthening links between federations, clubs, universities and non-governmental organisations, she added, would open further avenues for both institutional and community-level cooperation. Joint programmes for young people, in particular, could build trust and deepen mutual understanding.

On the broader question of international sports governance, Ozoguz said her participation in parliamentary discussions with international sports bodies had reinforced her view that sporting issues can no longer be treated in isolation from political developments.

The notion that sport and politics can be completely separated, she observed, does not reflect reality; the two domains are interconnected in numerous ways. Constructive cooperation between countries, she argued, reduces the risk that this interaction will produce negative consequences or damage the reputation of sport. Organising events, supporting athletes and developing modern facilities therefore require international cooperation and the exchange of knowledge rather than purely national approaches.

Ozoguz also addressed volunteering, describing it as a fundamental pillar of German society. Approximately 27 million people in Germany, around 37 percent of the population aged 14 and above, engage in voluntary activities.

These contributions span disaster protection, sports-club operations, childcare, youth work, coaching, refereeing and the day-to-day management of clubs. Without volunteers, she noted, German sport would lack its present breadth and diversity.

She emphasised that recognition of voluntary work must go beyond verbal praise to include suitable organisational conditions, reduced bureaucracy with appropriate oversight, sustained support and greater public appreciation. - QNA