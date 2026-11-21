MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second day of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 produced a goal fest at Aspire Zone, with several of the tournament favourites making impressive starts to their campaigns.

Italy led the charge with a 6-0 demolition of Jamaica, while four-time runners-up Spain and Morocco also recorded emphatic wins.

Belgium and Mali also began their campaigns with wins, while Cote d'Ivoire snatched a late victory over Uzbekistan.

Tajikistan prevailed in an eight-goal thriller against Cuba and Senegal fought back to earn a draw despite playing with 10 men.

Italy delivered the biggest win of the day, with Federico Croci starring in their 6-0 Group A victory over Jamaica.

Croci scored twice and provided an assist as the Europeans dominated the contest.

He opened the scoring by reacting quickest to a deflected effort before producing an impressive individual finish for his second.

Croci then assisted Diego Perillo, who then headed to score Italy's fourth goal after the ball deflected off Jahmarie Nolan and into the net.

Gioele Giammettei added a spectacular scissors-kick finish before Thomas Corigliano completed the rout.

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“I am very happy, because wearing the Italy jersey is always a source of pride, representing the country,” said Croci.“I hope these won't be the last two goals that I score, but rather the beginning of a good journey.”

Cote d'Ivoire also celebrated a winning start, edging Uzbekistan 2-1 through a late goal from Abass Diarrassouba.

Hubert Yao had given the African champions an early lead after Yann Cisse created the opportunity.

Uzbekistan responded after the break, with Muhammad Khakimov powering home a header to level the scores.

However, Diarrassouba struck in the closing stages to settle the contest.

Tajikistan and Cuba produced one of the day's most entertaining matches, with the Asian side claiming a 5-3 victory after seven goals were scored in the second half.

Yojanny Gonzalez put Cuba ahead just before half-time, but Tajikistan responded with four goals through Komiljon Sharipov, Parviz Bobonazarov and a brace from Asadbek Makhtumov to establish a commanding 4-1 lead.

Cuba refused to give up, as Gonzalez capitalised on a defensive error to score again before Yankarlos Iglesias headed home to reduce the deficit to 4-3. Substitute Bikhishti Radzhabzod finally settled the contest with a superb curling effort.

“After the first half, we followed the instruction of our coaches. Not only the tactics, but we also believed that we could do it,” said Sharipov.

Senegal showed similar fighting spirit, coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Croatia despite being reduced to 10 men. Luka Bartolovic opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a powerful left-footed strike that went in off the crossbar.

Senegal then lost Abdou Diallo to a straight red card for bringing down Jakov Dedic. However, Sega Mbodji restored parity, expertly connecting with an inswinging free-kick from Emile Sadio.

Belgium survived a scare before beating debutants Vietnam 3-2. Vietnam took an early lead through Le Sy's spectacular backheel finish from a corner.

Tinus Moorthamer quickly equalised before Kiyan Achahbar converted Xander Dierckx's cutback. Anthony Philips added a third with a neat run and finish. Chu Ngoc scored directly from a corner to keep Vietnam in contention, but Belgium held on.

Mali defeated New Zealand 3-0, with Halidou Maiga scoring twice before Makan Sacko completed the victory.

Jordi Pesquer (second left) of Spain scores a goal against China. PIC: XINHUA

Spain began their title bid with a commanding 5-0 win over China. Ebrima Tunkara scored a superb freekick before Owen Mira added a quickfire brace.

Goalkeeper Diego Piqueras also produced an outstanding fingertip save to deny Wan Xiang and preserve Spain's clean sheet.

Morocco completed another emphatic performance, thrashing Fiji 6-0. Ismail El Aoud and Ibrahim Rabbaj scored early before Imran Talai struck against the crossbar and into the net.

Ziyad Baha added two goals, including a penalty, while Rami Lougmani completed the rout.