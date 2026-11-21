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Doha, Qatar: Faris Saad Al-Qahtani topped the Gold Tour during the sixth leg of the 10th edition of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena.

Riding De Ruit, Al-Qahtani clocked 48.23 seconds to claim first place in the 140cm class, which featured a Joker fence. Hamad Nasser Al-Qadi finished second in 49.30 seconds aboard Happy Tina, while Cyrine Cherif took third place in 49.58 seconds on Calamando.

In the team competition, Bu Thaila claimed top honours with a combined time of 103.69 seconds. Al Kass Channels finished second in 107.29 seconds, followed by Al Shaqab Academy in 109.17 seconds.

Ahmed Al- Badawi, president of the championship's ground jury, presented the awards to the winners. Ghanim Nasser Al-Qadi won the 110cm Open Class against the clock, finishing in 51.17 seconds on Cancador.

Khalid Jassim Al-Thani was second in 51.70 seconds aboard Palmer, while Hamad Abdullah Al- Attiyah took third place in 51.99 seconds on Coffee.

Nayla Mohammed Al-Thani won the 70cm Future Riders class aboard Malaga.

Earlier, Nayla Mohammed Al-Thani won the 70cm Future Riders class, clocking 14.62 seconds aboard Malaga.

Hamad Mohammed Al-Thani finished second in 14.73 seconds on Violet, while Sultan Mohammed Al-Suwaidi took third place in 15.11 seconds, also riding Violet. Mohammed Saleh Al-Marri, head of the tournament's facilities and logistics committee, presented the prizes.

In the junior category of the same class, Khalid Jassim al Thani topped the standings, followed by Hamad Abdullah Al- Attiyah and Noura Abdulaziz Al- Rumaihi, who finished third in 54.03 seconds aboard Twinkle.

The sixth leg, organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, concludes today with the 90cm Future Riders two-phase competition, followed by the 120cm Bronze Tour for individuals and teams.

The programme will conclude with the 150cm Diamond Tour. The final day will also feature dressage competitions in the Preliminary, Elementary and First Level categories.