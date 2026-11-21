MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Trade H E Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, participated in the Pax Silica Founders Retreat, held in California, United States, on the sidelines of the Silicon Valley & The World Summit, organised by Semafor.

The events brought together senior government officials, policymakers, chief executive officers, representatives of international companies, investors, and prominent leaders in the technology, artificial intelligence, and advanced industries sectors.

The Pax Silica initiative, which the State of Qatar joined through the signing of the Pax Silica Declaration in Doha in January 2026, aims to strengthen international cooperation in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, secure and diversify strategic supply chains and enhance their resilience, and develop

economic and technological partnerships among participating countries, thereby contributing to economic security, innovation, and sustainable growth.

He also participated in the signing ceremony of the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity, which emphasises the importance of economic security as a fundamental pillar of national security, strengthening cooperation to safeguard sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure, and enhancing the security and resilience of strategic supply chains to support innovation and sustainable economic prosperity.

He also took part in the Silicon Valley & The World Summit, organised by Semafor.

The summit serves as an international platform bringing together senior government officials, policymakers, and leaders of major global technology and investment companies to promote dialogue and cooperation between developers of advanced technologies and economic and technology policymakers.

Discussions addressed several strategic topics, including the future of artificial intelligence, investment in digital infrastructure, semiconductors, supply chain security, and economic transformations driven by technological advancement, as well as opportunities for international cooperation and partnerships in emerging sectors.

On the sidelines of these events, the Minister held a series of bilateral meetings with senior government officials and executives from leading international companies and investment institutions.

The government meetings included discussions with Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs of the United States Jacob Helberg; Minister for Digital Development and Information of the Republic of Singapore

H E Josephine Teo; Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea H E Dr. Kim Jina; the UK Prime Minister's Chief Adviser on Business, Investment and Trade Varun Chandra; and Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Republic of India S. Krishnan.

He also held meetings with senior executives from leading international companies and investment institutions, including Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company in the United Arab Emirates Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak; President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google Ruth Porat; Chief Executive Officer of Temasek Global Investments and Chairman, Middle East & Africa Chia Song Hwee; and Chief Executive Officer of Scale AI Francis deSouza.

The meetings focused on strengthening economic, trade, and investment relations, exploring opportunities to increase trade across commercial, investment, and non-oil sectors, and expanding economic and investment cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He also highlighted the promising investment opportunities and competitive advantages offered by Qatar's business environment, with a view to attracting high-value investments and strengthening economic and trade partnerships with countries, companies, and international institutions.