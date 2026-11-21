MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

New Delhi: A female Cheetah brought from Botswana gave birth to four healthy cubs in the Kuno National Park located in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh, confirmed the country's Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Friday.

With this, the total head count of Cheetahs in the country rose to 62, including 43 Indian-born individuals, the minister said.

The development took on added significance as India's federal government carried on its ambitious Project Cheetah, an initiative aimed at restoring the big cat community after it had become extinct in the country decades earlier.

Under Project Cheetah, India has brought in cheetahs from several countries, including Botswana, Namibia and South Africa, in different batches since September 2022.

The two-and-a-half-year-old mother Cheetah was the first female from Botswana to give birth in India.

"This is a landmark moment for Project Cheetah and a proud milestone in India's journey towards restoring a viable Cheetah population," said Yadav, adding that this was the second recorded birth in the wild since the reintroduction program began in 2022.