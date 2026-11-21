MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is strengthening its position as a regional film production hub through new partnerships with Egypt and Jordan aimed at attracting international productions, boosting investment and creating opportunities for filmmakers across the Arab world.

The Film Committee at Media City Qatar signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Egypt Film Commission and the Royal Film Commission – Jordan during the second edition of Doha Industry Days. The agreements seek to expand the regional reach of the Qatar Screen Production Incentive (QSPI) and encourage cross-border film production and collaboration.

The partnerships establish frameworks for cooperation in production incentives, filming locations, talent development, industry promotion and cultural exchange, connecting Qatar's growing film production ecosystem with the expertise and resources of neighbouring countries.

Chairman of the Film Committee H E Hassan Al Thawadi said the agreements represent an important step towards building a competitive film industry in Qatar while creating opportunities across the region.

He said collaboration with Egypt and Jordan would strengthen creative industries, attract production investment and develop skills, reinforcing Qatar's ambition to become a regional production hub and help Arab stories reach international audiences.

Launched in 2025, QSPI has already recorded progress through its initial pilot productions. Three major productions are leveraging the incentive, including one for a leading global streaming platform. These projects have generated more than 500 local jobs and business opportunities for Qatar's hospitality, transport, security and logistics sectors.

Under the regional framework, eligible production expenditure in partner countries may count towards QSPI requirements. Up to 25 percent of a production's total qualifying expenditure can be incurred in approved partner countries, provided the project maintains financial, legal and creative connections to Qatar, including completing post-production in the country. Participation remains subject to programme guidelines and approvals.

The three-year agreement with Egypt's Film Commission, part of Egyptian Media Production City, covers filming locations, production support and workforce development. A joint committee will coordinate location scouting, filming permits, training programmes and promotional activities.

Egypt Film Commission Managing Director Ahmed Sami Badawi said the partnership would create new opportunities for Egypt's film and television industry, highlighting the country's cinematic heritage, diverse locations, established infrastructure and experienced production workforce.

The agreement with Jordan's Royal Film Commission focuses on production support, location scouting, filming permits, crew training and industry information exchange. The one-year partnership also provides for joint promotion and cultural initiatives, with scope for further audiovisual co-production arrangements.

Royal Film Commission – Jordan Managing Director Mohannad Al-Bakri said regional cooperation would enable both countries to combine their strengths and compete more effectively in the global film industry.