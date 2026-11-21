MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has included the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in the National School Vaccination Campaign for the 2026-2027 academic year, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC).

The initiative aims to strengthen early prevention and protect students against diseases and cancers associated with HPV, particularly cervical cancer. The vaccine will be offered to male and female students, as vaccination at an early age provides significant preventive benefits.

Executive Director of Preventive Health Directorate Dr. Hamad Al Mudahka said early prevention is an investment in the health of future generations. He highlighted the importance of providing protection at the appropriate age and raising awareness among families through clear and reliable health information to support informed vaccination decisions.

HPV refers to a group of common viruses. While most infections clear without causing health problems, some high-risk types can persist and lead to diseases and cancers. Although cervical cancer is among the most prominent HPV-related diseases, the virus can also cause other conditions affecting both males and females.

Vaccination before potential exposure provides stronger preventive benefits. For girls, it helps reduce the long-term risk of cervical cancer, while boys also benefit from protection against HPV-related diseases and cancers. Regular cervical cancer screening remains essential in adulthood.

HPV vaccines have been extensively studied and widely used worldwide, with scientific evidence supporting their safety and effectiveness. Mild temporary side effects may include pain or swelling at the injection site, fever, headache and dizziness. Severe allergic reactions are very rare.

The campaign will be implemented in government, private, international and community schools in two phases. From September 20 to November 18, 2026, Grade 9 boys and girls will receive their first dose. From April 25 to May 16, 2027, Grade 8 students will receive their first dose, while Grade 9 students will receive their second dose, with an interval of at least six months between doses.

The wider campaign covers 301 schools and targets more than 75,000 students through various vaccines.

PHCC Manager of Health Protection Dr. Khalid Elawad stressed the complementary roles of vaccination teams, school health teams, schools and parents in ensuring smooth implementation. This includes communicating vaccination schedules, obtaining signed parental consent and monitoring students after vaccination.

HPV vaccination under the campaign is optional and will not be administered without prior signed consent from a parent or guardian.

Parents are encouraged to seek information from official health authorities and healthcare professionals to make informed decisions and ensure their children receive the required doses.