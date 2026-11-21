MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Philosophy Program at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) organized an event on Thursday to mark World Philosophy Day, bringing together a distinguished group of professors, researchers, and students to discuss key intellectual and philosophical issues while fostering academic dialogue on identity and interdisciplinary studies.

In his opening remarks, Professor and Head of the Philosophy Program at the Institute, Dr. Raja Bahlul, noted that this marks the seventh consecutive year the program has celebrated World Philosophy Day. He emphasized that the question of identity has become one of the most contentious topics in contemporary intellectual and cultural discourse, adding that frequent use of the term does not necessarily mean it is clearly defined from a scholarly perspective. He also highlighted the significance of Dr. Azmi Bishara's book, Mas'alat al-Huwwiyya (The Question of Identity), in addressing the concept and its associated complexities.

Professor of History and Vice President of Academic Affairs at DI, Dr. Amal Ghazal underscored the need for such gatherings in providing an opportunity to reflect on the status of philosophy and open new avenues for thought and research. She noted that The Question of Identity addresses a critical gap in Arabic-language scholarship by offering a theoretical treatment of the concept, tracing its meanings, and testing its explanatory power within the social sciences.

The event featured two main sessions: the first, titled Identity in an Arab Context: Readings of Azmi Bishara's The Question of Identity, and the second, The Intersection of Disciplines: Philosophy, History, and Social Sciences. The first session saw the participation of President of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi; Assistant Professor of Political Science at Lusail University, Dr. Mohamed Ourya; Director of the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Studies Unit at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies (ACRPS), Dr. Haider Saeed; alongside Dr. Raja Bahlul and Associate Professor in the Philosophy Program at the Institute, Dr. Rachid Boutayeb.

The second session brought together Dr. Hossam El Din Darwish, Dr. Heba Ghanem, Dr. Abdelkarim Amengay, Dr. Mustapha Ait Kharouach, Dr. Mai Al Bazour, and researcher Khalid Al Maadeed, who explored various epistemological approaches and dialogue between philosophy, history, and social sciences. - QNA