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Doha, Qatar: Oscar-nominated director Sara Ishaq kept 'The Station' focused on its humanitarian core to bring Yemeni audiences together.

Addressing the media in Doha after the film opened Doha Film Festival 2026, Ishaq was joined by co-writer and producer Nadia Eliewat and cast members Randa Mohammed, Fatima Muthanna, Amal Esmail, Manal Al-Mulaiki and Shorooq Mohammed.

“We wanted to keep the story focused on its humanity rather than complex political details. Using fictionalised names made the film a bridge for Yemeni audiences by giving screen space to the marginalised women and children who are often overlooked in news coverage,” said Ishaq.

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Ishaq said most of the cast are non-professional actors. With almost no casting agencies in Yemen, the team used social media and reached out to the Yemeni diaspora to find people who could play the film's women and children.

Eliewat described how the team assembled support from partners and funds across several countries for an independent Yemeni production, in the absence of local film funding. She said opening DFF 2026 was“a source of pride given the challenges facing the region, and that the film offers a different view of Yemeni life, one centred on humanity and the simple wish to live.”

'The Station', a warm, witty, and deeply personal story of female solidarity and survival in war-torn Yemen, is a Doha Film Institute Grantee and winner of the La Biennale di Venezia Award for Best Film in Post-Production at Final Cut in Venice 2025, competing in the International Feature Film Competition.

Inspired by a real women-only petrol station Ishaq was at in Sana'a in 2015, 'The Station' is set inside a women-only petrol station in Yemen, a rare sanctuary where women gather for fuel, conversation, and moments of respite from the surrounding conflict. The film follows Layal as she is forced to reconnect with her estranged sister in a desperate effort to save her younger brother from enlistment.