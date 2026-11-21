MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has launched a new institutional initiative, 'Solutions Challenge', aimed at promoting innovation, strengthening coordination among its departments and improving the quality and efficiency of educational services.

The initiative seeks to bring together expertise from different departments and the school community to develop practical and innovative solutions that simplify procedures, enhance institutional performance and improve services provided to students, parents and schools.

The initiative was launched during an educational meeting organised by the Ministry's School and Student Affairs Department at Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay, attended by senior ministry officials, representatives of various departments and government school principals.

The initiative reflects the Ministry's commitment to fostering a culture of institutional innovation and making greater use of feedback from beneficiaries and partners in the education sector to improve its services and outcomes.

Speaking at the meeting, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MoEHE Ibrahim Abdullah Al Mohannadi highlighted the importance of drawing on national expertise and competencies within the Ministry and the school community, while providing them with opportunities to contribute actively to institutional development and the improvement of educational services. He stressed that developing the Ministry's work cannot be achieved through decisions, plans and circulars alone, but requires listening, building trust and giving employees the space to innovate, take initiative and participate in bringing about change.

Al Mohannadi said involving the educational community in developing services and policies would help produce solutions that are more closely aligned with realities on the ground and responsive to beneficiaries' needs.

“We do not want the Ministry to be the only one thinking on behalf of schools. Rather, we want schools to be an essential partner in thinking, development and decision-making,” he said.

He described the initiative as an important step towards establishing an institutional culture based on participation, collective thinking, experimentation and impact assessment.

He added that the initiative would help transform innovative ideas into practical initiatives and projects that create added value for institutional performance. The first meeting under the initiative featured interactive workshops and discussions involving representatives from relevant ministry departments and the school community.

The sessions focused on improving the student registration process and facilitating transfers between schools and educational pathways. Participants examined opportunities for improvement and discussed ideas, proposals and innovative solutions aimed at simplifying procedures and enhancing the quality of services for all stakeholders. The Ministry plans to organise further similar sessions to address other educational and academic issues. The Solutions Challenge is part of the Ministry's broader approach to strengthening participatory leadership and management and adopting government innovation and development methodologies.

It also aims to encourage greater cooperation among the Ministry's organisational units and expand the involvement of employees and education-sector stakeholders in proposing solutions and development initiatives.

The Ministry will study the proposals emerging from the sessions, assess their feasibility and explore opportunities for implementation while monitoring their impact on educational services. It will also consider extending this approach to other areas of its institutional work in the future. The initiative supports the Ministry's vision of developing an enterprising learner for sustainable development.