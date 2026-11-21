U.S. Johnson Demands Full GOP Attendance in Final 44 Days
(MENAFN) US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday pressed Republican lawmakers to stay in Washington and keep full attendance through the closing weeks of the 119th Congress, warning the party must make the most of its remaining legislative days to advance key priorities.
In a letter to Republican colleagues, Johnson lauded the party's record over the past two years but stressed the need to remain engaged until the congressional term ends.
“Over the next 44 days, we need every House Republican to remain fully engaged so we can get even more of our important priorities signed into law,” Johnson wrote.
He pointed to the Republican majority's record, saying the House passed more than 1,000 measures despite holding one of the narrowest majorities in congressional history. He faulted Senate Democrats for blocking nearly 700 of those bills.
The appeal arrives as congressional leaders confront a tight calendar, with government funding and the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) among the major items still awaiting action.
"To state the obvious, barring any serious medical issue, we need every Republican to be here to faithfully complete our full two-year term," Johnson said.
Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections and are set to take over Congress for the remainder of President Donald Trump's term.
In a letter to Republican colleagues, Johnson lauded the party's record over the past two years but stressed the need to remain engaged until the congressional term ends.
“Over the next 44 days, we need every House Republican to remain fully engaged so we can get even more of our important priorities signed into law,” Johnson wrote.
He pointed to the Republican majority's record, saying the House passed more than 1,000 measures despite holding one of the narrowest majorities in congressional history. He faulted Senate Democrats for blocking nearly 700 of those bills.
The appeal arrives as congressional leaders confront a tight calendar, with government funding and the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) among the major items still awaiting action.
"To state the obvious, barring any serious medical issue, we need every Republican to be here to faithfully complete our full two-year term," Johnson said.
Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections and are set to take over Congress for the remainder of President Donald Trump's term.
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