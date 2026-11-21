Merz Courts Qatar With USD16.5B Investment Pledge in Berlin
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday pushed for a "360-degree partnership" with Qatar, praising the Gulf state's Middle East diplomacy and welcoming its pledge to invest an additional €15 billion ($16.5 billion) in Germany.
“We Germans attach great importance to this strategic partnership in a world increasingly shaped by great-power politics and an erosion of the international order,” Merz said.
“We want to build a network of global partners. This is beneficial for all involved. It serves our sovereignty, our security, and our prosperity,” he told a joint news conference with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Berlin.
Merz lauded Qatar's efforts to calm regional tensions, in particular its mediation to end the war between the US and Iran and restore stability.
“Qatar is doing an incredibly valuable job as a mediator between the parties to the conflict,” he stressed. “A diplomatic solution remains possible. It is also essential for bringing stability to the region and ensuring that the people in Qatar can once again live in safety,” he added.
“And ultimately, we Germans also need this, because we rely on affordable and reliable energy.”
The chancellor said the two leaders also reviewed other regional developments and agreed that the reconstruction of Syria remains a shared priority.
On bilateral ties, Merz stressed the need to deepen cooperation on the economy, energy, defense and security.
“I am now pleased about the announcement from the Qatari side to increase investments in the German economy by €15 billion ($16.5 billion),” Merz said. “This would strengthen both of us, especially in future technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and aviation.”
After the talks, Germany and Qatar signed two agreements to boost security and defense cooperation.
Emir calls for political solutions to regional conflicts
Sheikh Tamim called Germany an important partner and voiced confidence that relations would gain new momentum, including through a stronger strategic dialogue.
“We exchanged views on regional and international developments, especially in the Middle East. We discussed the Palestinian issue and other conflicts,” he said.
The emir urged de-escalation, protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian aid for those in need, and reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to mediation alongside its partners.
“We are convinced that lasting peace is only possible with genuine political solutions. We must address conflicts and the consequences of crises,” he said.
He noted that the two countries share more than economic interests, pointing to a common commitment to settling disputes through dialogue and negotiation.
“We adhere to the Charter of the United Nations and are convinced that deepening peace can bring about improvement,” the Emir said.
“Germany and Europe also see it this way: we must build trust between partners. In this conviction we also speak with one another. We want good neighborhood relations in which there are stable states that can shoulder their responsibilities.”
“We Germans attach great importance to this strategic partnership in a world increasingly shaped by great-power politics and an erosion of the international order,” Merz said.
“We want to build a network of global partners. This is beneficial for all involved. It serves our sovereignty, our security, and our prosperity,” he told a joint news conference with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Berlin.
Merz lauded Qatar's efforts to calm regional tensions, in particular its mediation to end the war between the US and Iran and restore stability.
“Qatar is doing an incredibly valuable job as a mediator between the parties to the conflict,” he stressed. “A diplomatic solution remains possible. It is also essential for bringing stability to the region and ensuring that the people in Qatar can once again live in safety,” he added.
“And ultimately, we Germans also need this, because we rely on affordable and reliable energy.”
The chancellor said the two leaders also reviewed other regional developments and agreed that the reconstruction of Syria remains a shared priority.
On bilateral ties, Merz stressed the need to deepen cooperation on the economy, energy, defense and security.
“I am now pleased about the announcement from the Qatari side to increase investments in the German economy by €15 billion ($16.5 billion),” Merz said. “This would strengthen both of us, especially in future technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and aviation.”
After the talks, Germany and Qatar signed two agreements to boost security and defense cooperation.
Emir calls for political solutions to regional conflicts
Sheikh Tamim called Germany an important partner and voiced confidence that relations would gain new momentum, including through a stronger strategic dialogue.
“We exchanged views on regional and international developments, especially in the Middle East. We discussed the Palestinian issue and other conflicts,” he said.
The emir urged de-escalation, protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian aid for those in need, and reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to mediation alongside its partners.
“We are convinced that lasting peace is only possible with genuine political solutions. We must address conflicts and the consequences of crises,” he said.
He noted that the two countries share more than economic interests, pointing to a common commitment to settling disputes through dialogue and negotiation.
“We adhere to the Charter of the United Nations and are convinced that deepening peace can bring about improvement,” the Emir said.
“Germany and Europe also see it this way: we must build trust between partners. In this conviction we also speak with one another. We want good neighborhood relations in which there are stable states that can shoulder their responsibilities.”
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