MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov and newly appointed US Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Steven Gillen met in Bishkek on November 20, 2026, to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, with a focus on trade and economic ties and joint projects.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Abakirov received copies of Gillen's credentials during the meeting.

The sides also exchanged views on current issues of bilateral cooperation and discussed opportunities to further develop economic relations and advance joint initiatives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding multifaceted cooperation across various areas of mutual interest.

Diplomatic relations between the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic were established on December 27, 1991, shortly after Kyrgyzstan declared independence, with the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek opening in February 1992. Under standard diplomatic protocol, presenting copies of credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs enables an incoming envoy to formally assume duties ahead of the official ceremony presenting the original letters of credence to the President. Stephen Gillen arrives in Bishkek succeeding Lesslie Viguerie, who headed the U.S. diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan since late 2022.

Today, bilateral cooperation between Bishkek and Washington spans trade, investment, energy, education, and regional security, operating both bilaterally and through the C5+1 regional diplomatic platform. In recent years, the two countries have placed growing emphasis on expanding business-to-business ties, supporting digital economy initiatives, and facilitating private-sector engagement in infrastructure and critical minerals across Central Asia.