MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Cyber Police Station of Dwarka district has arrested the mastermind of a Rs 6.55 lakh Tinder-based online fraud case from Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The accused befriended a woman through the Tinder dating application, gained her confidence through online conversations and subsequently cheated her of approximately Rs 6.55 lakh through fraudulent online transactions.

The accused has been identified as Vipul Pawar, aged around 30, a resident of Sidhu Nagar in Abohar, Punjab. Police have also recovered two mobile phones used in the commission of the crime.

According to the police, the arrest was made under the directions of Dwarka District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kushal Pal Singh and Additional DCP-1 Vikas Meena.

The case was registered on March 20, at the Cyber Police Station, Dwarka, under Sections 318(4), 319 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a complaint filed by a woman identified as Ms H.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she had been cheated of approximately Rs 6.55 lakh by a cyber fraudster. During the investigation, police found that the accused had established contact with her through the Tinder application and gradually gained her trust. He subsequently induced her to transfer money through fraudulent means, causing her financial losses.

Police said the accused followed a modus operandi in which he established friendships with women through dating applications and gained their confidence through online conversations. After developing familiarity with the victims, he manipulated them into transferring money through fraudulent transactions.

To conceal his identity and evade detection, the accused used multiple SIM cards during his activities.

During the investigation, the Cyber Police team conducted an extensive technical analysis of the beneficiary bank account details and other digital leads. Based on the technical inputs, the suspected location of the accused was traced to Abohar in Fazilka district of Punjab.

Further analysis of the multiple SIM card numbers used by him helped investigators establish his location and movements. Subsequently, a dedicated police team was dispatched to Abohar, where the accused was traced and apprehended following sustained technical surveillance and coordinated efforts.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had previously been arrested by Jaipur Police in Rajasthan in connection with another case registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Jaipur, under FIR No. 45/2023, dated July 30, 2023.

The entire operation was conducted under the close supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) and the Station House Officer of the Cyber Police Station, Dwarka.

The police team comprised Sub-Inspector Kailash, Head Constable Karnal and Head Constable Dinesh, who travelled to Abohar to apprehend the accused.

Police said two mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the crime had been recovered from the accused.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete modus operandi, examine the digital and financial trail and ascertain whether the accused was involved in other similar cyber fraud cases.

Police are also examining the available evidence to identify any other possible victims and establish the extent of the alleged fraudulent activities.