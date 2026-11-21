MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh seems to be making the most of his time in Gujarat ahead of his much-awaited Ahmedabad concert.

The singer, who is currently in Ahmedabad as part of his AURA World Tour, shared glimpses of his Gujarati food trail and his visit to the Girnar hills with fans on social media.

In one of the pictures shared on his social media account, Diljit can be seen enjoying a cup of tea with actor Aditya Gadhvi. The duo are seated together with cups in their hands, drinking from the saucer. Diljit also shared a glimpse of an elaborate Gujarati breakfast thali, featuring a variety of traditional delicacies served on a banana leaf.

The thali featured authentic local dishes like a variety of Dhokla, Thepla, Khandvi, Fafda and others.

Diljit also had visited Girnar Parvat and shared a video from his trip. In the video, the singer is seen sitting inside a ropeway cabin as he makes his way towards the hills.

Talking about Gujarat, Diljit said,“I love Gujarat bro. It's such a good place, it has such great weather, the food is amazing. They offer sweets before the main course, what better can you ask for. I learnt this recently that if you eat sweets before the main course, it has an Ayurvedic effect. You don't end up eating too many sweets.”

He further shared his experience of exploring the state and said,“I saw such good places around Gujarat. I went to Safari yesterday and loved it. If you want to see lions in close proximity, you will have to come to Gir forest. You should spend some time in Gujarat and we have reached the Girnar hills. It is said that it's older than the Himalayas. I wanted to climb up the flight of stairs but here I am in the ropeway.”

The singer's Gujarat visit comes ahead of his performance at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 as part of his AURA World Tour. The singer has been travelling across cities as part of the AURA World Tour, combining his music with his distinct stage presence and Punjabi cultural identity.

–IANS

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