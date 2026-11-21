MENAFN - IANS) Haridwar, Nov 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday paid homage to his late mother, Savitri Devi, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar.

"May Maa attain supreme peace at the holy feet of Lord Shri Ram," CM Yogi said in a post on X.

The last rites of the Chief Minister's late mother were performed in the presence of a large number of sadhus, sants, political leaders and members of the public.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan and several other dignitaries were present to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

CM Dhami, taking to X, paid homage to the departed soul and said, "A mother's affection, tenderness, and blessings are an invaluable treasure in life, for which there can be no substitute. Her passing leaves a void in life that cannot be put into words."

"I pray to God to grant this virtuous soul a place at His divine feet," he added.

The mortal remains of Savitri Devi were brought to Chandi Ghat earlier in the day from Panchur, CM Yogi's ancestral village in the Yamkeshwar area of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

CM Yogi appeared visibly emotional while bidding his mother a final farewell. He broke down in tears during his final darshan and was seen wiping his eyes with a handkerchief.

Earlier, he had paid tribute to his mother by offering flowers to her mortal remains and shouldering her bier in Panchur. He also joined the funeral procession, which covered a distance of around 90 km from his ancestral village to Haridwar.

The Chief Minister shared a photograph of himself shouldering his mother's bier on Instagram. Along with the photograph, he shared a verse from the Mahabharata, expressing the incomparable place of a mother in one's life. The verse conveys that there is no shade, shelter or protection greater than a mother and no one can match her love and care.