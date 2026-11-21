Active clients grew 38%, signalling continued growth in new client participation Oil trading volumes surge 336% as clients respond to geopolitical developments Gold trading volumes rise 207% year-on-year

November, Dubai – IG's UAE business has reported a 38% year-on-year increase in active clients in October, signalling continued momentum in new client participation. The growth comes alongside a sharp increase in oil and gold trading activity during the first nine months of 2026, as investors responded to heightened market volatility. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The increase in active clients was accompanied by greater participation in both commodity markets during a period of heightened market volatility. Trading volumes also rose sharply, with growth exceeding the increase in the number of clients trading each commodity.

Oil trading volumes increased 336% year-on-year between January and the end of October, while the number of clients trading oil rose 32%. Participation in oil grew faster than the UAE business's overall active client base over the same period.

Additionally, Gold trading volumes increased 207%, accompanied by a 73% rise in the number of clients trading the precious metal over the same period. The results reflect increased activity across both markets within IG's UAE business.

Sharaz Hussain, CEO of IG MENA, said:“We're seeing strong momentum in our UAE business, with more clients trading with IG and increased participation in markets such as oil and gold. Alongside the growth in our active client base, the increase in trading activity reflects an important part of our performance over the first nine months of the year.

“As more clients trade with IG, our focus remains on the experience we provide. We aim to offer flexible access to global financial markets and the support clients need as market conditions change. Our educational resources and demo accounts give clients the opportunity to build their market knowledge, understand the risks involved and become familiar with the platform before trading with real money – providing a safety net as they look to weather choppy waters in today's markets.”

IG provides UAE clients with access to a broad range of global markets, including commodities, foreign exchange and indices, alongside commission-free investing, subject to applicable limits and charges. To help clients build their knowledge and confidence, IG Academy offers free online courses and webinars covering financial markets, order execution, leverage and risk management, while a demo account allows users to practise trading with virtual funds.

About IG Group:

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is a FTSE 100 financial technology company operating at the intersection of retail trading, technology and capital markets. Through its trusted brands – IG, tastytrade, Freetrade, Independent Reserve and IG Prime – the Group serves over 1.4 million customers worldwide, providing leveraged trading, stock trading and investments, and cryptocurrency trading via its proprietary platforms. For more information visit iggroup.