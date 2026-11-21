Somalia Rejects UAE Role in Regional Wars Amid Diplomatic Rift
(MENAFN) Somalia will not let its territory, ports or airspace be used to stoke conflicts in Yemen, Sudan or any other country, National Security Adviser Aweis Hagi Yusuf Ahmed said Friday, as tensions with the United Arab Emirates escalate.
In a statement on US social media platform X, Ahmed called for mutual respect, sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs. He stressed that Mogadishu's concerns center on its sovereignty, territorial unity, institutional integrity and national security.
“They should be addressed through substantive diplomatic, security and legal engagements, rather than characterised as internal political disagreements”, he said.
His comments answered a UAE Foreign Ministry statement condemning Somalia's decision to expel the Emirati ambassador.
“The United Arab Emirates strongly denounced the escalatory and hostile approach by the Somali government toward the UAE, which reflects irresponsible positions that undermine bilateral relations and weaken the foundations of cooperation between the two countries”, the UAE statement said.
Abu Dhabi also voiced “regret” over the Somali government's “attempts” to pull domestic political disputes into bilateral ties in a “manner which could adversely affect the interests of the two brotherly peoples”.
Somalia on Thursday ordered the UAE ambassador to leave and recalled its own envoy from Abu Dhabi.
The measures followed accusations on Tuesday by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud that the UAE had set up military bases in parts of Somalia and deployed forces outside the country's national security framework, without federal government approval.
Earlier this year, Mogadishu annulled all agreements with the UAE and shut its airspace to Emirati military and cargo aircraft. Mohamud has repeated that his government is willing to maintain relations built on equality and mutual respect.
Ties between the two countries have swung between confrontation and reconciliation, with tensions rising since January amid allegations of Emirati meddling in Somalia's internal affairs.
In 2018, Abu Dhabi condemned as illegal Somalia's seizure of $9.6 million from an Emirati aircraft at Mogadishu airport, saying the money was meant to support the Somali military and trainees. The UAE later ended its military training mission in Somalia and rejected Mogadishu's accusations of interference.
In a statement on US social media platform X, Ahmed called for mutual respect, sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs. He stressed that Mogadishu's concerns center on its sovereignty, territorial unity, institutional integrity and national security.
“They should be addressed through substantive diplomatic, security and legal engagements, rather than characterised as internal political disagreements”, he said.
His comments answered a UAE Foreign Ministry statement condemning Somalia's decision to expel the Emirati ambassador.
“The United Arab Emirates strongly denounced the escalatory and hostile approach by the Somali government toward the UAE, which reflects irresponsible positions that undermine bilateral relations and weaken the foundations of cooperation between the two countries”, the UAE statement said.
Abu Dhabi also voiced “regret” over the Somali government's “attempts” to pull domestic political disputes into bilateral ties in a “manner which could adversely affect the interests of the two brotherly peoples”.
Somalia on Thursday ordered the UAE ambassador to leave and recalled its own envoy from Abu Dhabi.
The measures followed accusations on Tuesday by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud that the UAE had set up military bases in parts of Somalia and deployed forces outside the country's national security framework, without federal government approval.
Earlier this year, Mogadishu annulled all agreements with the UAE and shut its airspace to Emirati military and cargo aircraft. Mohamud has repeated that his government is willing to maintain relations built on equality and mutual respect.
Ties between the two countries have swung between confrontation and reconciliation, with tensions rising since January amid allegations of Emirati meddling in Somalia's internal affairs.
In 2018, Abu Dhabi condemned as illegal Somalia's seizure of $9.6 million from an Emirati aircraft at Mogadishu airport, saying the money was meant to support the Somali military and trainees. The UAE later ended its military training mission in Somalia and rejected Mogadishu's accusations of interference.
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