Trump Downplays Outage Wave, Blames Upgrades, Fires Cyber Chief
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed fears over a string of banking, technology and service outages nationwide, blaming many of the failures on companies upgrading their systems rather than a coordinated incident.
Trump made the remarks at the White House in his first news conference since returning from his trip to Asia.
“We have thousands of companies that are upgrading right now, and when they upgrade, bad things happen,” Trump told reporters.
“They’re all separate events. They’re not like, Chase went down and this one went down,” he said.
Trump said firms were upgrading “whether it’s for SI or whether it’s for any other reason,” using his term for artificial intelligence. He conceded that “some of that gets a little bit out of control, but they’re all separate events.”
He drew a line between private-sector failures and the disruptions hitting air traffic control, which he pinned on outdated infrastructure.
“It’s not because of upgrades. … It’s 55 years old and older. It’s ancient,” Trump said.
His administration is asking Congress for $50 billion to build a new air traffic control system, he added.
Asked why he fired National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross on Thursday, Trump said: “Because I didn’t think that person was good enough.”
A White House official confirmed Cairncross' departure to Anadolu on Thursday but did not say whether he had been dismissed.
The comments follow a series of outages this month that hit major banks, airlines, technology companies and federal networks. Officials have said cyberattacks were not the cause.
Trump made the remarks at the White House in his first news conference since returning from his trip to Asia.
“We have thousands of companies that are upgrading right now, and when they upgrade, bad things happen,” Trump told reporters.
“They’re all separate events. They’re not like, Chase went down and this one went down,” he said.
Trump said firms were upgrading “whether it’s for SI or whether it’s for any other reason,” using his term for artificial intelligence. He conceded that “some of that gets a little bit out of control, but they’re all separate events.”
He drew a line between private-sector failures and the disruptions hitting air traffic control, which he pinned on outdated infrastructure.
“It’s not because of upgrades. … It’s 55 years old and older. It’s ancient,” Trump said.
His administration is asking Congress for $50 billion to build a new air traffic control system, he added.
Asked why he fired National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross on Thursday, Trump said: “Because I didn’t think that person was good enough.”
A White House official confirmed Cairncross' departure to Anadolu on Thursday but did not say whether he had been dismissed.
The comments follow a series of outages this month that hit major banks, airlines, technology companies and federal networks. Officials have said cyberattacks were not the cause.
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