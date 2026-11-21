Tanker Ablaze After Striking Mines in Hormuz
(MENAFN) A oil tanker exploded and caught fire on Friday after hitting naval mines near Oman's Khasab port as it tried to cross the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said.
The IRGC said the vessel was “in violation” of navigation rules and had tried to transit an “unauthorized route with support from the US military” when it struck the mines, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.
The IRGC said the ship then exploded and burst into flames, and that images of the incident would be made public later. It warned that vessel traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf was under surveillance, and blamed the incident on the tanker's failure to follow navigation rules.
Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report of a tanker struck roughly eight nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, at about 1500GMT.
“A tanker on an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz has been struck on the port bow by an unknown projectile,” UKMTO said.
According to the agency, the vessel's company security officer reported a fire on board, but no casualties or environmental damage were reported.
Authorities are investigating, and ships in the area have been urged to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.
The US and Israel launched a war on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to strike back at Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and opened negotiations, but the talks later stalled over disagreements on guaranteeing safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Fighting between the US and Iran has flared up intermittently since July, even as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue.
The IRGC said the vessel was “in violation” of navigation rules and had tried to transit an “unauthorized route with support from the US military” when it struck the mines, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.
The IRGC said the ship then exploded and burst into flames, and that images of the incident would be made public later. It warned that vessel traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf was under surveillance, and blamed the incident on the tanker's failure to follow navigation rules.
Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report of a tanker struck roughly eight nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, at about 1500GMT.
“A tanker on an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz has been struck on the port bow by an unknown projectile,” UKMTO said.
According to the agency, the vessel's company security officer reported a fire on board, but no casualties or environmental damage were reported.
Authorities are investigating, and ships in the area have been urged to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.
The US and Israel launched a war on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to strike back at Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and opened negotiations, but the talks later stalled over disagreements on guaranteeing safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Fighting between the US and Iran has flared up intermittently since July, even as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue.
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