Trump Praises Landmark Xi, Putin Summit in Shenzhen
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday praised his three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, calling it “one of the most momentous international summits in many years.”
Back at the White House after his Asia trip, Trump told reporters the talks took place on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
“It’s the first time ever, United States, Russia, and China, and it was big. It was big. It was great, great electricity,” he said.
“And the relationship was fantastic between the three of us,” he added.
‘Declaration toward Peace’
Trump said the leaders spoke “extensively about ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon” and also took up the Korean Peninsula and the war in Ukraine.
A joint “Declaration toward Peace,” published by the White House, has the three leaders affirming that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” They also pledged that their countries “will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.”
The three nations, all permanent members of the UN Security Council, also committed to “reform the UN,” according to the declaration. It cautioned that the International Criminal Court and similar bodies “must not abuse their jurisdiction,” according to the declaration.
The leaders further laid out plans to increase output and supply of refined petroleum products, restating “the importance of stable energy flows.”
“We spoke about the need to cooperate to stop the proliferation of that nuclear threat throughout our planet, and in particular, we talked extensively about ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” said Trump.
“We also talked about confronting dangers on the Korean Peninsula and stopping the killing in Ukraine. We spent a lot of time on Ukraine and Russia.”
On artificial intelligence, Trump said he and Xi settled on “joint guardrails, the two of us, because there really is no third place.”
“We’re leading, and they’re second,” he added.
Putin and Zelensky, locked in a bitter war
Trump said Putin, in their one-on-one meeting, “clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means.”
“He’d love to end the war. It’s a very hard thing to do, to be honest,” said Trump.
“You have two people that hate each other, (Ukraine’s President Volodymyr) Zelensky and Putin. They don’t know how to end it. They want to end it. They’re both stuck in it.”
“President Putin would like to get this settled,” he said. “This is serious animosity.”
Trump added that Putin told him the war “would have never happened” had Trump been in office when it began in February 2022.
“I actually asked him: ‘Would you have gone in if I was president?’ He said: ‘No, would have never happened’,” said Trump.
Pressed on possible security guarantees for Ukraine if the fighting stops, Trump said: “I don’t want to talk about security guarantees because we got to get a deal first. So, when we have a deal, we’ll be involved.”
Back at the White House after his Asia trip, Trump told reporters the talks took place on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
“It’s the first time ever, United States, Russia, and China, and it was big. It was big. It was great, great electricity,” he said.
“And the relationship was fantastic between the three of us,” he added.
‘Declaration toward Peace’
Trump said the leaders spoke “extensively about ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon” and also took up the Korean Peninsula and the war in Ukraine.
A joint “Declaration toward Peace,” published by the White House, has the three leaders affirming that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” They also pledged that their countries “will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.”
The three nations, all permanent members of the UN Security Council, also committed to “reform the UN,” according to the declaration. It cautioned that the International Criminal Court and similar bodies “must not abuse their jurisdiction,” according to the declaration.
The leaders further laid out plans to increase output and supply of refined petroleum products, restating “the importance of stable energy flows.”
“We spoke about the need to cooperate to stop the proliferation of that nuclear threat throughout our planet, and in particular, we talked extensively about ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” said Trump.
“We also talked about confronting dangers on the Korean Peninsula and stopping the killing in Ukraine. We spent a lot of time on Ukraine and Russia.”
On artificial intelligence, Trump said he and Xi settled on “joint guardrails, the two of us, because there really is no third place.”
“We’re leading, and they’re second,” he added.
Putin and Zelensky, locked in a bitter war
Trump said Putin, in their one-on-one meeting, “clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means.”
“He’d love to end the war. It’s a very hard thing to do, to be honest,” said Trump.
“You have two people that hate each other, (Ukraine’s President Volodymyr) Zelensky and Putin. They don’t know how to end it. They want to end it. They’re both stuck in it.”
“President Putin would like to get this settled,” he said. “This is serious animosity.”
Trump added that Putin told him the war “would have never happened” had Trump been in office when it began in February 2022.
“I actually asked him: ‘Would you have gone in if I was president?’ He said: ‘No, would have never happened’,” said Trump.
Pressed on possible security guarantees for Ukraine if the fighting stops, Trump said: “I don’t want to talk about security guarantees because we got to get a deal first. So, when we have a deal, we’ll be involved.”
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