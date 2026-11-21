Heavy Snow Leaves Nearly 1,500 People Stranded in Japan's Fukushima Prefecture
(MENAFN) Severe snowfall has left nearly 1,500 people stranded in a village in Japan's Fukushima Prefecture after fallen trees obstructed roads and disrupted transportation, local authorities said Saturday.
Those affected include around 900 local residents and approximately 500 visitors staying at hotels and other accommodation facilities in the Urabandai area of Kitashiobara village, according to reports citing local officials.
The mountainous area is a well-known tourist destination, attracting visitors throughout the year.
The heavy snowfall also brought down trees onto power lines, complicating restoration operations and cutting electricity supplies to roughly 700 households.
Authorities have not reported any injuries in connection with the incident so far.
Those affected include around 900 local residents and approximately 500 visitors staying at hotels and other accommodation facilities in the Urabandai area of Kitashiobara village, according to reports citing local officials.
The mountainous area is a well-known tourist destination, attracting visitors throughout the year.
The heavy snowfall also brought down trees onto power lines, complicating restoration operations and cutting electricity supplies to roughly 700 households.
Authorities have not reported any injuries in connection with the incident so far.
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