Trump Threatens Iran Over Alleged Dirty Bomb Plot in DC
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday warned of military action against Iran after reports of a possible "dirty bomb" plot aimed at the US capital, declaring that his administration will not let Tehran carry out such a threat.
Questioned by reporters at the White House on whether he had received further intelligence on the alleged plot, whether the threat was credible and why Iran might target Washington, Trump responded: "There is a rumor that they are building a dirty bomb. If they do, we're going to fight," Trump said.
He maintained that the US was watching Iran closely and held extensive intelligence on its activities.
"We know a lot about what's happening in Iran. We know everything they say. We know who they are, where they are. We'll find out about it. We will not allow that," he said.
The warning came after a CNN report earlier this week, which cited seven US officials briefed on intelligence assessments indicating that Iran was weighing plans to strike senior Trump administration officials in Washington with a dirty bomb or chemical weapons.
Questioned by reporters at the White House on whether he had received further intelligence on the alleged plot, whether the threat was credible and why Iran might target Washington, Trump responded: "There is a rumor that they are building a dirty bomb. If they do, we're going to fight," Trump said.
He maintained that the US was watching Iran closely and held extensive intelligence on its activities.
"We know a lot about what's happening in Iran. We know everything they say. We know who they are, where they are. We'll find out about it. We will not allow that," he said.
The warning came after a CNN report earlier this week, which cited seven US officials briefed on intelligence assessments indicating that Iran was weighing plans to strike senior Trump administration officials in Washington with a dirty bomb or chemical weapons.
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