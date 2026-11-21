Venezuela Defies ICJ, Rejects 1899 Essequibo Ruling
(MENAFN) Venezuela on Friday renewed its rejection of the 1899 arbitration ruling on the disputed Essequibo region and refused to accept the authority of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its long-running territorial dispute with Guyana.
In an official statement, the government of Acting President Delcy Rodriguez branded the 1899 Arbitral Award fraudulent and repeated that Caracas recognizes neither the court's jurisdiction nor any of its decisions on the territory.
The statement called on Guyana to uphold the 1966 Geneva Agreement and pursue a settlement acceptable to both sides through bilateral talks. It argued that states cannot sidestep existing international obligations by appealing to third parties or outside institutions that contradict them.
Caracas maintained that the Geneva Agreement remains the proper framework for resolving the dispute through direct negotiations between the two neighbors.
Restating its claim, the statement closed with the declaration: "The sun of Venezuela rises in Essequibo, period."
The resource-rich Essequibo region covers roughly 160,000 square kilometers. Guyana administers it, but Venezuela also asserts sovereignty over the land.
The 1899 award set the boundary between Venezuela and what was then British Guiana. Caracas has long contested its validity, claiming the ruling was fraudulent.
The Geneva Agreement was signed in 1966 by Venezuela, the UK and British Guiana, shortly before Guyana gained independence, and created a framework for settling the dispute.
Guyana brought the case to the ICJ in 2018, asking the court to confirm that the 1899 ruling is valid. Venezuela has consistently challenged the court's jurisdiction.
The rival claims continue to fuel diplomatic tension between the two South American nations.
In an official statement, the government of Acting President Delcy Rodriguez branded the 1899 Arbitral Award fraudulent and repeated that Caracas recognizes neither the court's jurisdiction nor any of its decisions on the territory.
The statement called on Guyana to uphold the 1966 Geneva Agreement and pursue a settlement acceptable to both sides through bilateral talks. It argued that states cannot sidestep existing international obligations by appealing to third parties or outside institutions that contradict them.
Caracas maintained that the Geneva Agreement remains the proper framework for resolving the dispute through direct negotiations between the two neighbors.
Restating its claim, the statement closed with the declaration: "The sun of Venezuela rises in Essequibo, period."
The resource-rich Essequibo region covers roughly 160,000 square kilometers. Guyana administers it, but Venezuela also asserts sovereignty over the land.
The 1899 award set the boundary between Venezuela and what was then British Guiana. Caracas has long contested its validity, claiming the ruling was fraudulent.
The Geneva Agreement was signed in 1966 by Venezuela, the UK and British Guiana, shortly before Guyana gained independence, and created a framework for settling the dispute.
Guyana brought the case to the ICJ in 2018, asking the court to confirm that the 1899 ruling is valid. Venezuela has consistently challenged the court's jurisdiction.
The rival claims continue to fuel diplomatic tension between the two South American nations.
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