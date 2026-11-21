EU Slams Russia's Deadly Strikes on Kyiv, Lviv Embassies
(MENAFN) The European Union on Friday denounced Russia's latest wave of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine as a breach of international law, after strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure killed at least eight people.
Ukrainian authorities said the overnight assaults also wounded 28 others nationwide and damaged three key bridges in the capital, Kyiv.
Stavros Lambrinidis, the EU's ambassador to the UN, told reporters: "We are here to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the drone attacks carried out by Russia against Kyiv on November 19th, and the latest massive missile and drone strikes launched overnight against Ukraine, which have once again struck civilian and energy infrastructure and caused civilian casualties, notably in Kyiv and Lviv,"
Lambrinidis said the barrage damaged the embassies of Austria, Brazil, the Netherlands and Sweden, and also entered Polish airspace.
He characterized the attacks as a "blatant disregard" for international law, noting that international humanitarian law obliges warring parties to separate military targets from civilian infrastructure.
"Strikes against civilian infrastructure at the center of Kyiv constitute clear breaches of international law," Lambrinidis said.
He called on Russia to halt its war and accept an "immediate, full and unconditional" cease-fire.
"We express our full solidarity with Ukraine, as well as with Austria, Brazil, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Poland. We will continue to support Ukraine and work towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace," he said.
Ukrainian authorities said the overnight assaults also wounded 28 others nationwide and damaged three key bridges in the capital, Kyiv.
Stavros Lambrinidis, the EU's ambassador to the UN, told reporters: "We are here to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the drone attacks carried out by Russia against Kyiv on November 19th, and the latest massive missile and drone strikes launched overnight against Ukraine, which have once again struck civilian and energy infrastructure and caused civilian casualties, notably in Kyiv and Lviv,"
Lambrinidis said the barrage damaged the embassies of Austria, Brazil, the Netherlands and Sweden, and also entered Polish airspace.
He characterized the attacks as a "blatant disregard" for international law, noting that international humanitarian law obliges warring parties to separate military targets from civilian infrastructure.
"Strikes against civilian infrastructure at the center of Kyiv constitute clear breaches of international law," Lambrinidis said.
He called on Russia to halt its war and accept an "immediate, full and unconditional" cease-fire.
"We express our full solidarity with Ukraine, as well as with Austria, Brazil, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Poland. We will continue to support Ukraine and work towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace," he said.
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