Russia Warns EU Is Weaponizing Serbia's Membership Bid
(MENAFN) Russia accused the EU on Friday of pressuring Serbia to impose sanctions on Moscow, saying Belgrade's refusal reflects its unwillingness to turn on a country that has long backed Serbian interests.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Brussels is exploiting Serbia's membership ambitions to drive a wedge between Moscow and Belgrade.
"Serbia is not joining the anti-Russian sanctions because it does not want to betray a country that has always stood up for Serbian interests," Zakharova said in remarks shared by the ministry on US social media platform X.
"Serbia's unwillingness to follow the EU's path causes displeasure in Brussels and, at times, even aggression," she added.
At a briefing in Moscow, Zakharova charged that the EU has spent years trying to force Serbia to abandon its longstanding ties with Russia. She argued that Brussels increasingly uses enlargement as a geopolitical tool rather than a process of economic integration, pressing candidate countries to adopt policies that could damage their economies and national interests, particularly in energy.
She also described Western sanctions on Russia as unlawful, claiming they harm the countries imposing them. She voiced hope that Serbia will keep up close cooperation with Moscow under a new government following last month's parliamentary elections.
Serbia, an EU candidate, has refused to join Western sanctions imposed on Russia since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Belgrade has kept close political and economic ties with Moscow, especially in energy, while pursuing EU membership as a strategic goal. It has also backed Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and supported some UN resolutions on the invasion. Its stance remains a source of friction with Brussels, which expects candidate countries to gradually align their foreign policies with the bloc.
In its latest enlargement report, published Nov. 4, the European Commission said Serbia made no progress in aligning with the EU's common foreign and security policy during the reporting period. Serbia's alignment rate was 63% as of Sept. 1, down from 67% in 2025. The Commission criticized Belgrade's refusal to adopt EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus, its close ties with Moscow and its dependence on Russian energy. It did acknowledge Serbia's cooperation in preventing sanctions circumvention, as well as its humanitarian, financial and energy assistance to Ukraine. The EU remains Serbia's largest trading and investment partner, accounting for more than half of its goods trade.
Zakharova's remarks come amid a political transition in Serbia after the Oct. 25 snap parliamentary elections, in which the student-backed opposition won a parliamentary majority. The new parliament convened on Nov. 17, but no government has been formed yet. The outcome has raised questions about Serbia's future foreign policy, particularly its relations with Russia and its EU accession bid.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Brussels is exploiting Serbia's membership ambitions to drive a wedge between Moscow and Belgrade.
"Serbia is not joining the anti-Russian sanctions because it does not want to betray a country that has always stood up for Serbian interests," Zakharova said in remarks shared by the ministry on US social media platform X.
"Serbia's unwillingness to follow the EU's path causes displeasure in Brussels and, at times, even aggression," she added.
At a briefing in Moscow, Zakharova charged that the EU has spent years trying to force Serbia to abandon its longstanding ties with Russia. She argued that Brussels increasingly uses enlargement as a geopolitical tool rather than a process of economic integration, pressing candidate countries to adopt policies that could damage their economies and national interests, particularly in energy.
She also described Western sanctions on Russia as unlawful, claiming they harm the countries imposing them. She voiced hope that Serbia will keep up close cooperation with Moscow under a new government following last month's parliamentary elections.
Serbia, an EU candidate, has refused to join Western sanctions imposed on Russia since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Belgrade has kept close political and economic ties with Moscow, especially in energy, while pursuing EU membership as a strategic goal. It has also backed Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and supported some UN resolutions on the invasion. Its stance remains a source of friction with Brussels, which expects candidate countries to gradually align their foreign policies with the bloc.
In its latest enlargement report, published Nov. 4, the European Commission said Serbia made no progress in aligning with the EU's common foreign and security policy during the reporting period. Serbia's alignment rate was 63% as of Sept. 1, down from 67% in 2025. The Commission criticized Belgrade's refusal to adopt EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus, its close ties with Moscow and its dependence on Russian energy. It did acknowledge Serbia's cooperation in preventing sanctions circumvention, as well as its humanitarian, financial and energy assistance to Ukraine. The EU remains Serbia's largest trading and investment partner, accounting for more than half of its goods trade.
Zakharova's remarks come amid a political transition in Serbia after the Oct. 25 snap parliamentary elections, in which the student-backed opposition won a parliamentary majority. The new parliament convened on Nov. 17, but no government has been formed yet. The outcome has raised questions about Serbia's future foreign policy, particularly its relations with Russia and its EU accession bid.
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