Oil Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile Near Oman in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) An oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, approximately 11 nautical miles north of Khasab in Oman, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center on Saturday.
The maritime monitoring agency reported that the vessel was hit in its stern section while heading out of the strategic waterway.
"A Tanker transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz has been hit on the stern by an unknown projectile," UKMTO said in a statement published on X.
No injuries or fatalities were reported following the incident. However, the extent of any potential environmental damage has yet to be established.
UKMTO advised ships operating in the area to remain vigilant, exercise caution while navigating the waterway and notify authorities of any suspicious activity as investigations continue.
The maritime monitoring agency reported that the vessel was hit in its stern section while heading out of the strategic waterway.
"A Tanker transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz has been hit on the stern by an unknown projectile," UKMTO said in a statement published on X.
No injuries or fatalities were reported following the incident. However, the extent of any potential environmental damage has yet to be established.
UKMTO advised ships operating in the area to remain vigilant, exercise caution while navigating the waterway and notify authorities of any suspicious activity as investigations continue.
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