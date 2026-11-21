Montenegro Rejects Ceding Land to Croatia for EU Entry
(MENAFN) Montenegro will not surrender any territory to Croatia in return for progress toward EU membership, Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic said Friday, as unresolved border disputes threaten to complicate Podgorica's accession bid.
Speaking at a news conference in Podgorica, Ibrahimovic said his government remains committed to settling outstanding issues with Croatia through dialogue but ruled out territorial concessions.
"We will not give up an inch of Montenegro's territory. There is no goal or benefit for which anyone would give away a piece of Montenegro, even if that goal were the European Union," he said, according to Montenegrin news agency MINA.
He said the decades-old disputes should be settled through negotiations, not pressure or hasty decisions, and stressed the need for a mutually acceptable outcome.
"Success is not resolving a problem quickly, but resolving it to the satisfaction of both sides," he said.
Ibrahimovic confirmed that Montenegro has sent a diplomatic note proposing renewed talks on land and maritime boundaries and is awaiting a response from Zagreb. He said negotiators should weigh historical documents and maps, and that Montenegro would accept a ruling by an international court or arbitration body if talks fail.
He dismissed concerns over the Bay of Kotor, saying the note does not address it. The dispute partly concerns the Prevlaka peninsula at the entrance to the bay and maritime boundaries in the Adriatic Sea.
Croatia on Thursday withheld approval for the provisional closure of Chapter 15 on energy. It had already raised objections to chapters 14 on transport and 31 on foreign, security and defense policy.
Zagreb says maritime boundary documents contradict a provisional 2002 border arrangement. It wants Montenegro to recognize the former republican land boundary and leave maritime delimitation for later talks, while Podgorica prefers to negotiate both together. Other disputes include ownership of the naval training ship Jadran, compensation for former Morinj detention camp prisoners and efforts to locate people missing from the 1990s wars.
Earlier this week, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman warned that Zagreb will not back Montenegro's EU membership or further chapter closures until the bilateral disputes are resolved. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic reaffirmed the government's demands.
Despite the friction, Ibrahimovic acknowledged Croatia's earlier support for Montenegro's European integration, including its backing for the provisional closure of 25 negotiating chapters.
Montenegro has provisionally closed 25 of 33 chapters. It aims to conclude negotiations by the end of 2026 and join the EU in 2028, though accession requires unanimous approval from existing members.
Speaking at a news conference in Podgorica, Ibrahimovic said his government remains committed to settling outstanding issues with Croatia through dialogue but ruled out territorial concessions.
"We will not give up an inch of Montenegro's territory. There is no goal or benefit for which anyone would give away a piece of Montenegro, even if that goal were the European Union," he said, according to Montenegrin news agency MINA.
He said the decades-old disputes should be settled through negotiations, not pressure or hasty decisions, and stressed the need for a mutually acceptable outcome.
"Success is not resolving a problem quickly, but resolving it to the satisfaction of both sides," he said.
Ibrahimovic confirmed that Montenegro has sent a diplomatic note proposing renewed talks on land and maritime boundaries and is awaiting a response from Zagreb. He said negotiators should weigh historical documents and maps, and that Montenegro would accept a ruling by an international court or arbitration body if talks fail.
He dismissed concerns over the Bay of Kotor, saying the note does not address it. The dispute partly concerns the Prevlaka peninsula at the entrance to the bay and maritime boundaries in the Adriatic Sea.
Croatia on Thursday withheld approval for the provisional closure of Chapter 15 on energy. It had already raised objections to chapters 14 on transport and 31 on foreign, security and defense policy.
Zagreb says maritime boundary documents contradict a provisional 2002 border arrangement. It wants Montenegro to recognize the former republican land boundary and leave maritime delimitation for later talks, while Podgorica prefers to negotiate both together. Other disputes include ownership of the naval training ship Jadran, compensation for former Morinj detention camp prisoners and efforts to locate people missing from the 1990s wars.
Earlier this week, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman warned that Zagreb will not back Montenegro's EU membership or further chapter closures until the bilateral disputes are resolved. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic reaffirmed the government's demands.
Despite the friction, Ibrahimovic acknowledged Croatia's earlier support for Montenegro's European integration, including its backing for the provisional closure of 25 negotiating chapters.
Montenegro has provisionally closed 25 of 33 chapters. It aims to conclude negotiations by the end of 2026 and join the EU in 2028, though accession requires unanimous approval from existing members.
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