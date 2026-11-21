California Floats AI Emergency Shutdown Powers
(MENAFN) California is weighing emergency powers that would let state officials shut down artificial intelligence models posing an imminent catastrophic threat, part of a broad package of recommendations to tighten oversight of leading AI developers.
A report released Wednesday by the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom calls for mandatory safety, security and transparency standards. It includes authority to order an emergency shutdown if a developer fails to contain a model that poses an imminent risk of catastrophic harm or a major loss-of-control incident.
The proposals are not legally binding and would require action by the legislature. The state has no such shutdown authority at present.
The Nov. 16 report, titled "AI Safety in 2026 and Beyond," was prepared by the California Government Operations Agency in consultation with the California Office of Emergency Services and outside experts. It follows a September executive order from Newsom seeking recommendations on independent AI safety verification, emergency shutdown mechanisms and mandatory reporting of potential loss-of-control incidents.
Under the proposed framework, major developers of advanced frontier AI models would have to meet baseline safety standards throughout development. Licensed independent verification organizations would turn those standards into testing procedures, carry out ongoing assessments with sufficient access to the models and submit unredacted findings to state regulators.
The report also proposes an emergency intervention mechanism. State officials could order an immediate shutdown when credible evidence shows a model poses an imminent catastrophic threat or a serious risk of losing human control. Orders would take effect at once and stay in force pending judicial review, though developers could challenge them and seek temporary restraining orders.
Authorities would be expected to use the least restrictive measures capable of addressing the threat and to lift orders once the danger has passed. After any shutdown, the California Office of Emergency Services would investigate, identify lessons learned and update its safety guidance.
A report released Wednesday by the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom calls for mandatory safety, security and transparency standards. It includes authority to order an emergency shutdown if a developer fails to contain a model that poses an imminent risk of catastrophic harm or a major loss-of-control incident.
The proposals are not legally binding and would require action by the legislature. The state has no such shutdown authority at present.
The Nov. 16 report, titled "AI Safety in 2026 and Beyond," was prepared by the California Government Operations Agency in consultation with the California Office of Emergency Services and outside experts. It follows a September executive order from Newsom seeking recommendations on independent AI safety verification, emergency shutdown mechanisms and mandatory reporting of potential loss-of-control incidents.
Under the proposed framework, major developers of advanced frontier AI models would have to meet baseline safety standards throughout development. Licensed independent verification organizations would turn those standards into testing procedures, carry out ongoing assessments with sufficient access to the models and submit unredacted findings to state regulators.
The report also proposes an emergency intervention mechanism. State officials could order an immediate shutdown when credible evidence shows a model poses an imminent catastrophic threat or a serious risk of losing human control. Orders would take effect at once and stay in force pending judicial review, though developers could challenge them and seek temporary restraining orders.
Authorities would be expected to use the least restrictive measures capable of addressing the threat and to lift orders once the danger has passed. After any shutdown, the California Office of Emergency Services would investigate, identify lessons learned and update its safety guidance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment