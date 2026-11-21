UK Confirms Cyber Strikes on Russia, China, Iran
(MENAFN) Britain is carrying out offensive cyber operations against Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, a senior military commander has confirmed publicly for the first time.
Gen. Rob Magowan, head of the UK's Cyber and Specialist Operations Command, said the National Cyber Force is running offensive missions against state adversaries as cyber threats grow. He made the disclosure in his first interview since taking up the four-star post earlier this year, speaking to Sky News.
"The cyber domain, as we call it, is becoming increasingly important in warfare," Magowan told Sky News.
Asked whether the National Cyber Force was conducting offensive operations, he replied: "Absolutely - and we've been clear about that."
"There are a range of threats around the world and we've been very clear that Russia, China, Iran, North Korea are a threat to our way of life and they are conducting operations in the cyber domain," he said.
"And they need to be really clear that there's going to be a cost to them conducting operations in the cyber domain and that's what our cyber force is about."
The force also targets organized crime groups and individuals behind harmful online activity, including activity affecting children, Magowan said.
"Those people are doing harm online, including to our children, that is all part of the National Cyber Force approach," he said.
His remarks follow the official opening of the force's new headquarters in Samlesbury, Lancashire, by King Charles earlier this week. Details of its operations remain largely classified, though much of its work is conducted from UK facilities, including Ribble House in Samlesbury.
Magowan said the force uses computer network exploitation to gain insight into hostile networks and operate inside them.
"We do have the ability, through computer network exploitation, to understand an adversary's architecture, its network, and ensure that we can achieve effect inside that network," he said.
He described the cyber threat facing Britain as "significant," saying the country's offensive capabilities give it military options for responding to emerging threats.
Gen. Rob Magowan, head of the UK's Cyber and Specialist Operations Command, said the National Cyber Force is running offensive missions against state adversaries as cyber threats grow. He made the disclosure in his first interview since taking up the four-star post earlier this year, speaking to Sky News.
"The cyber domain, as we call it, is becoming increasingly important in warfare," Magowan told Sky News.
Asked whether the National Cyber Force was conducting offensive operations, he replied: "Absolutely - and we've been clear about that."
"There are a range of threats around the world and we've been very clear that Russia, China, Iran, North Korea are a threat to our way of life and they are conducting operations in the cyber domain," he said.
"And they need to be really clear that there's going to be a cost to them conducting operations in the cyber domain and that's what our cyber force is about."
The force also targets organized crime groups and individuals behind harmful online activity, including activity affecting children, Magowan said.
"Those people are doing harm online, including to our children, that is all part of the National Cyber Force approach," he said.
His remarks follow the official opening of the force's new headquarters in Samlesbury, Lancashire, by King Charles earlier this week. Details of its operations remain largely classified, though much of its work is conducted from UK facilities, including Ribble House in Samlesbury.
Magowan said the force uses computer network exploitation to gain insight into hostile networks and operate inside them.
"We do have the ability, through computer network exploitation, to understand an adversary's architecture, its network, and ensure that we can achieve effect inside that network," he said.
He described the cyber threat facing Britain as "significant," saying the country's offensive capabilities give it military options for responding to emerging threats.
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