Israeli Settlement Guard Shooting Kills Palestinian Man in West Bank
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man was shot dead and another wounded Friday evening after a guard from an illegal Israeli settlement opened fire near the village of Dura al-Qara, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian media reported.
The official Voice of Palestine radio said the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs notified the Health Ministry that Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo, 42, was killed by Israeli gunfire. Israeli forces are holding his body, it said.
Earlier, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the settlement guard had shot and wounded two Palestinians in the area. Israeli forces then detained both men, and their conditions were initially unclear.
No immediate information was available on the condition of the second man or on what led to the shooting.
The incident comes as attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers on Palestinians and their property escalate across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli forces and settlers carried out more than 3,133 such attacks in October alone. Settlers were responsible for 1,369 of them, concentrated mostly in the Ramallah, Nablus and Hebron governorates.
The commission said the attacks included shootings, assaults on Palestinians and strikes on homes, property and farmland, along with Israeli military raids and arrests across the territory.
The official Voice of Palestine radio said the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs notified the Health Ministry that Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo, 42, was killed by Israeli gunfire. Israeli forces are holding his body, it said.
Earlier, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the settlement guard had shot and wounded two Palestinians in the area. Israeli forces then detained both men, and their conditions were initially unclear.
No immediate information was available on the condition of the second man or on what led to the shooting.
The incident comes as attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers on Palestinians and their property escalate across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli forces and settlers carried out more than 3,133 such attacks in October alone. Settlers were responsible for 1,369 of them, concentrated mostly in the Ramallah, Nablus and Hebron governorates.
The commission said the attacks included shootings, assaults on Palestinians and strikes on homes, property and farmland, along with Israeli military raids and arrests across the territory.
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