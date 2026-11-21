Schumer Blasts Trump Over 879,000 AI Chip Approvals
(MENAFN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused President Donald Trump on Friday of jeopardizing U.S. national security by clearing the export of advanced artificial intelligence chips to Chinese firms, some of them allegedly tied to Beijing's military.
In a Senate floor speech, Schumer pointed to figures made public by the House of Representatives. They show the Trump administration signed off on nearly 900,000 shipments of advanced AI chips to Chinese companies in the six months after it eased export curbs.
The House Foreign Affairs Committee disclosed Thursday that the Commerce Department approved 879,000 shipments of advanced Nvidia and AMD chips between December 2025 and May 2026. According to the committee, the approvals included 75,000 chips for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu and 4,000 for BYD. The Pentagon lists all four as companies allegedly linked to the Chinese military.
Schumer also alleged that the Commerce Department authorized the sale of tens of thousands of Nvidia chips to a company affiliated with a Chinese intelligence operative who had previously targeted former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Huang resigned last week after 33 years as chief executive, following reports of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence.
Schumer said Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick were aware of the woman's alleged intelligence links before the sales were approved.
"Keep in mind, Trump and Lutnick knew this woman was a spy ahead of time, and still rushed to approve the sale of this sensitive technology to her companies," he said.
"Trump and Lutnick sold out America's national security to make a quick buck for themselves and their billionaire buddies," said Schumer, accusing the administration of putting financial interests ahead of U.S. security and technological competitiveness.
The Democratic leader also took aim at the reception Trump received from Chinese officials this week. He argued that Beijing's warm welcome was linked to the administration's loosening of restrictions on advanced American semiconductor exports.
"Trump needs to realize that the only reason he received such a warm welcome from the Chinese Communist Party this week was because he's doling out our most advanced AI chips to China, like their party favors," he said.
Schumer urged Congress to pass three bills to tighten oversight of AI chip exports: the AI Overwatch Act, the MATCH Act and the Chips Security Act.
Schumer is seeking the Senate majority leader post in the new Congress that convenes in January, when Democrats are set to hold a 56-44 Senate majority over Republicans. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is challenging him for the job.
Democrats have pledged more aggressive oversight of the Trump administration once they take control of both the House and Senate on Jan. 3.
In a Senate floor speech, Schumer pointed to figures made public by the House of Representatives. They show the Trump administration signed off on nearly 900,000 shipments of advanced AI chips to Chinese companies in the six months after it eased export curbs.
The House Foreign Affairs Committee disclosed Thursday that the Commerce Department approved 879,000 shipments of advanced Nvidia and AMD chips between December 2025 and May 2026. According to the committee, the approvals included 75,000 chips for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu and 4,000 for BYD. The Pentagon lists all four as companies allegedly linked to the Chinese military.
Schumer also alleged that the Commerce Department authorized the sale of tens of thousands of Nvidia chips to a company affiliated with a Chinese intelligence operative who had previously targeted former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Huang resigned last week after 33 years as chief executive, following reports of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence.
Schumer said Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick were aware of the woman's alleged intelligence links before the sales were approved.
"Keep in mind, Trump and Lutnick knew this woman was a spy ahead of time, and still rushed to approve the sale of this sensitive technology to her companies," he said.
"Trump and Lutnick sold out America's national security to make a quick buck for themselves and their billionaire buddies," said Schumer, accusing the administration of putting financial interests ahead of U.S. security and technological competitiveness.
The Democratic leader also took aim at the reception Trump received from Chinese officials this week. He argued that Beijing's warm welcome was linked to the administration's loosening of restrictions on advanced American semiconductor exports.
"Trump needs to realize that the only reason he received such a warm welcome from the Chinese Communist Party this week was because he's doling out our most advanced AI chips to China, like their party favors," he said.
Schumer urged Congress to pass three bills to tighten oversight of AI chip exports: the AI Overwatch Act, the MATCH Act and the Chips Security Act.
Schumer is seeking the Senate majority leader post in the new Congress that convenes in January, when Democrats are set to hold a 56-44 Senate majority over Republicans. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is challenging him for the job.
Democrats have pledged more aggressive oversight of the Trump administration once they take control of both the House and Senate on Jan. 3.
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