Ogden, UT, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaboTide has introduced product information for MetaboTide Drops, a liquid dietary supplement containing chromium picolinate and a proprietary blend of 22 ingredients. The formulation brings together botanical extracts, amino acids, and other compounds in a 200 mg proprietary blend, alongside 0.7 micrograms of chromium per labeled amount.

The MetaboTide formulation is presented for adults interested in incorporating dietary supplements into their daily weight management routines. Its ingredient profile includes maca root, grape seed, guarana, African mango, green tea, gymnema, ginseng, L-carnitine, and several additional compounds.









The product information identifies the individual components of the proprietary blend but does not specify the quantity of each ingredient. Consequently, the 200 mg declaration represents the combined amount of the blend rather than an individual dosage for any listed botanical extract or amino acid.

The introduction of MetaboTide Drops

MetaboTide Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

MetaboTide Drops is described as a liquid dietary supplement intended to complement everyday wellness and weight management routines.

The formulation consists of two principal components: chromium supplied as chromium picolinate and a proprietary blend containing 22 additional ingredients.

Chromium is an essential trace mineral involved in normal macronutrient metabolism. The proprietary blend combines plant-derived extracts, amino acids, and other substances that have appeared in nutritional and dietary supplement research.

The Metabo Tide formulation includes ingredients associated with several different areas of scientific investigation, including energy metabolism, botanical nutrition, and amino acid physiology.

These research categories provide context for understanding individual ingredients. They should not be interpreted as evidence that the complete product produces a particular physiological outcome.

The MetaboTide ingredient list identifies a diverse formulation rather than a single-ingredient supplement. Its botanical components originate from several plant species traditionally used in different nutritional and cultural contexts.

For example, maca is derived from a plant native to the Andean region, while green tea comes from Camellia sinensis. Guarana is obtained from Paullinia cupana, and African mango extract is associated with Irvingia gabonensis.

The formulation also includes amino acids such as L-glutamine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine, beta-alanine, L-ornithine, and L-tryptophan.

Understanding the role of each ingredient requires consideration of its quantity, chemical form, available evidence, and potential interactions with other substances.

MetaboTide Ingredients: Chromium and the 22-Ingredient Proprietary Blend

According to the supplied product formulation, MetaboTide Drops contains chromium

Chromium as Chromium Picolinate

Declared amount: 0.7 mcg

Chromium is a trace mineral involved in normal carbohydrate, fat, and protein metabolism.

Chromium picolinate is one of several forms used in dietary supplements. Researchers have examined chromium supplementation in relation to glucose metabolism, body composition, and metabolic health.

However, findings from clinical studies have been inconsistent, and chromium supplementation has not been established as a reliable standalone intervention for meaningful weight loss.

The MetaboTide label information specifies 0.7 micrograms of chromium. This quantity should be considered when interpreting research involving substantially different chromium doses.

The percentage Daily Value and complete serving information should be confirmed against the final product label before publication.

Proprietary Blend - 200 mg

The Metabo Tide proprietary blend contains the following 22 ingredients:

No. Ingredient 1 Maca Root Extract (Lepidium meyenii) 2 Grape Seed Extract (Vitis vinifera) 3 Guarana Seed Extract (Paullinia cupana) 4 African Mango Seed Extract (Irvingia gabonensis) 5 Eleutherococcus Senticosus Root Extract 6 Astragalus Root Extract 7 Green Tea Leaf Extract (Camellia sinensis) 8 Gymnema Leaf Extract 9 Coleus Forskohlii Root Extract 10 Capsicum Annuum Fruit Extract 11 Grapefruit Fruit Extract (Citrus paradisi) 12 Panax Ginseng Aerial Extract 13 Raspberry Ketones 14 L-Glutamine 15 L-Tyrosine 16 L-Arginine Base 17 Beta-Alanine 18 Monoammonium Glycyrrhizinate 19 GABA (Gamma Amino Butyric Acid) 20 L-Ornithine HCL 21 L-Tryptophan 22 L-Carnitine Base

Total declared formulation MetaboTide Drops: 22 ingredients within a 200 mg proprietary blend, plus chromium at 0.7 mcg.

The individual amounts of the proprietary blend ingredients have not been provided.

Because the blend contains numerous substances, the declared total does not establish whether any individual ingredient is present at a quantity comparable to those evaluated in published clinical studies.

This distinction is important when discussing the scientific evidence associated with MetaboTide Drops.

Botanical Ingredients and Their Nutritional Background

The MetaboTide formulation contains botanical ingredients with different historical uses, chemical characteristics, and research profiles.

Maca Root and Grape Seed Extract

Maca root, scientifically known as Lepidium meyenii, is a plant traditionally cultivated in the Andes.

Its root has been consumed as food and investigated for various nutritional and physiological properties.

Research involving maca has explored topics such as general well-being, physical performance, and reproductive health. These studies do not establish that maca produces clinically meaningful weight loss.

Grape seed extract is obtained from Vitis vinifera and contains polyphenolic compounds, including proanthocyanidins.

These compounds have attracted research interest because of their antioxidant activity in laboratory settings.

However, antioxidant activity observed in laboratory experiments does not automatically translate into demonstrated clinical benefits in humans.

The inclusion of grape seed extract in Metabo Tide should therefore be understood as a formulation characteristic rather than proof of a specific health outcome.

Guarana and Green Tea Extract

Guarana seed extract comes from Paullinia cupana, a plant associated with the Amazon region.

Guarana naturally contains caffeine and other compounds. Its caffeine content can vary depending on the extract and manufacturing process.

Green tea extract is derived from Camellia sinensis and may contain catechins, including epigallocatechin gallate, commonly abbreviated EGCG.

Research has investigated green tea catechins and caffeine in relation to energy expenditure and body weight.

Nevertheless, findings have generally shown limited or inconsistent effects on weight management, and the clinical significance of reported changes remains uncertain.

Concentrated green tea extracts have also been associated with liver injury in some circumstances.

For MetaboTide Drops, the supplied ingredient information does not identify the caffeine concentration, catechin standardization, or individual quantities of these extracts.

Those details would be relevant to a complete assessment of exposure and safety.

African Mango and Gymnema

African mango seed extract is derived from Irvingia gabonensis.

The ingredient has been investigated in small studies involving body weight and metabolic measurements. However, limitations in study quality and consistency restrict the conclusions that can be drawn.

Gymnema is a botanical ingredient traditionally used in South Asian herbal practices.

Certain compounds found in gymnema have been investigated for their interactions with sweet taste perception and glucose-related processes.

Clinical evidence remains insufficient to conclude that gymnema-containing products reliably produce meaningful weight reduction.

The MetaboTide formulation combines these ingredients with other botanical extracts, but the effects of the finished combination cannot be established by simply adding together findings from individual ingredient studies.

Eleutherococcus and Astragalus Root

Eleutherococcus senticosus, sometimes called Siberian ginseng, is a plant that has been used in traditional herbal preparations.

Its constituents have been investigated in relation to stress responses, fatigue, and physical performance.

Astragalus root is another botanical ingredient with a history of use in traditional preparations.

Research involving astragalus has examined immune-related and other biological processes, although findings from laboratory or animal studies cannot be assumed to apply directly to humans.

Neither ingredient should be interpreted as an independently established treatment for obesity.

The presence of these substances in Metabo Tide reflects the formulation's botanical diversity rather than a demonstrated therapeutic effect.

Additional Plant Extracts in MetaboTide Drops

Several additional botanical ingredients appear in the product's 200 mg proprietary blend.

Coleus forskohlii root extract contains compounds that have been investigated for their biological effects, including forskolin.

Some studies have examined forskolin-containing supplements in relation to body composition, but available evidence is insufficient to support broad conclusions about weight management effectiveness.

Capsicum annuum fruit extract contains naturally occurring compounds that may include capsaicinoids.

Capsaicinoids have been studied in relation to thermogenesis, appetite, and energy expenditure.

However, observed physiological responses do not necessarily correspond to substantial or sustained weight loss.

Grapefruit fruit extract is another component of the MetaboTide formulation.

Grapefruit is particularly relevant to medication safety because certain grapefruit constituents can interfere with enzymes and transporters involved in drug metabolism.

The interaction potential depends on the specific extract, its composition, and the medication involved.

Individuals taking prescription medicines should seek professional guidance before using supplements containing grapefruit-derived ingredients.

Panax ginseng aerial extract is also included.

The term "aerial" generally refers to above-ground plant components rather than the root. This distinction can matter because the chemical composition of different plant parts may vary.

Raspberry ketones complete another portion of the botanical and related compound profile.

Although raspberry ketones have received attention in weight management discussions, robust human clinical evidence supporting their effectiveness for weight loss is lacking.

These ingredients illustrate why evaluating MetaboTide requires attention to the actual formulation rather than assumptions based on individual ingredient names.

Amino Acids and Other Compounds in the Metabo Tide Formula

The proprietary blend contains several amino acids and related compounds.

L-glutamine is an amino acid involved in numerous physiological processes, including nitrogen transport and cellular metabolism.

L-tyrosine is used by the body in the synthesis of several important molecules, including certain neurotransmitters and thyroid hormones.

L-arginine participates in metabolic pathways associated with nitric oxide production.

Beta-alanine is involved in carnosine synthesis and has been studied in sports nutrition, particularly in relation to certain forms of high-intensity exercise.

L-ornithine participates in the urea cycle, a metabolic pathway involved in nitrogen disposal.

L-tryptophan is an essential amino acid used in protein synthesis and as a precursor for several biologically important compounds.

L-carnitine is involved in the transport of long-chain fatty acids into mitochondria, where they can undergo oxidation.

Although this biochemical function is well established, it does not mean that every L-carnitine-containing supplement produces clinically meaningful weight reduction.

The MetaboTide Drops formulation also contains gamma-aminobutyric acid, commonly known as GABA.

GABA is an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system. Research involving orally administered GABA continues to examine its physiological effects, but findings remain limited for many proposed applications.

Monoammonium glycyrrhizinate is another listed compound. It is related to glycyrrhizic acid, a constituent associated with licorice.

Glycyrrhizin-related compounds can raise safety considerations involving blood pressure, potassium balance, and medication interactions, depending on exposure and individual susceptibility.

Because MetaboTide does not disclose the quantity of each compound within its proprietary blend, the supplied information is insufficient for a complete ingredient-specific safety assessment.

MetaboTide Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

Scientific evaluation of dietary supplements requires a distinction between the biological functions of ingredients and the demonstrated effects of finished products.

An ingredient may participate in an established metabolic pathway without producing a measurable clinical benefit when consumed as a supplement.

Similarly, a substance may show promising effects in laboratory experiments while producing limited or inconsistent results in human trials.

For MetaboTide Drops, the available formulation information identifies the ingredients but does not include product-specific randomized controlled trial results.

Consequently, the current information does not establish that the finished supplement causes weight loss, reduces body fat, suppresses appetite, or improves metabolic disease outcomes.

Evidence involving individual substances also requires careful interpretation.

Clinical trials may use doses, standardized extracts, or delivery methods that differ substantially from those used in a commercial supplement.

The Metabo Tide proprietary blend contains 200 mg distributed among 22 ingredients.

Without individual quantities, it is not possible to determine how closely the formula corresponds to preparations evaluated in published research.

Potential interactions between ingredients also require consideration.

For example, guarana and green tea may contribute caffeine exposure, while grapefruit-derived substances can be relevant to medication metabolism.

The effects of combining multiple botanical compounds are not necessarily predictable from studies examining each ingredient separately.

For these reasons, statements about MetaboTide should remain limited to verified formulation information unless additional product-specific clinical evidence becomes available.

Weight Management and the Role of Dietary Supplements

Weight management is influenced by numerous factors, including dietary patterns, physical activity, sleep, medication use, underlying health conditions, and individual metabolic characteristics.

Public health guidance generally emphasizes sustainable dietary practices, appropriate physical activity, and individualized medical care when necessary.

Dietary supplements may be incorporated into personal wellness routines, but they should not be presented as substitutes for established approaches to weight management.

The MetaboTide formulation is positioned within the dietary supplement category rather than as a prescription treatment for obesity.

This distinction matters because dietary supplements and approved medications are subject to different regulatory requirements.

In the United States, dietary supplements are regulated under a framework that differs from the premarket approval process applicable to new drugs.

Manufacturers are responsible for ensuring that their products comply with applicable requirements, including ingredient safety, manufacturing standards, and truthful labeling.

The introduction of MetaboTide Drops does not establish that the product has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for weight loss.

Any product-specific regulatory statements should be verified against official records and the final labeling.

Safety, Labeling, and Responsible Supplement Use

The MetaboTide ingredient

Guarana and green tea may contribute caffeine, which can be relevant for individuals sensitive to stimulants or those managing certain cardiovascular conditions.

Grapefruit-derived ingredients may interact with some prescription medications.

Licorice-related compounds, including glycyrrhizin derivatives, may present additional concerns depending on dosage and exposure.

Certain botanical extracts may also influence blood glucose or interact with medicines used to manage metabolic conditions.

Individuals who are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking prescription medications, or managing chronic medical conditions should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning a multi-ingredient supplement.

This is especially important when the product contains numerous botanicals and does not disclose individual ingredient amounts.

The supplied MetaboTide Drops information does not specify a complete serving size, directions for use, allergen declaration, or full inactive ingredient list.

These details should be verified from the finished product packaging.

The declared chromium quantity and proprietary blend amount should also be checked against the final Supplement Facts panel to confirm whether they represent a single serving or another specified quantity.

Consumers should follow verified labeling instructions and avoid exceeding the manufacturer's stated serving recommendations.

MetaboTide Label Information and Formulation Transparency

The supplied product information identifies the following formulation details:

Label category Declared information Product name MetaboTide Drops Product category Liquid dietary supplement Chromium source Chromium picolinate Chromium amount 0.7 mcg Proprietary blend 200 mg Ingredients within blend 22 Total listed active components 23 Individual blend quantities Not disclosed Serving size Not provided Servings per container Not provided

This information provides a starting point for understanding the MetaboTide formulation.

However, ingredient identification and quantitative transparency are separate considerations.

A proprietary blend declaration identifies the total combined weight of its components without necessarily revealing the quantity of each substance.

For consumers and healthcare professionals, the absence of individual quantities may limit the ability to compare the formula with published research or evaluate certain safety considerations.

Additional information, such as botanical extract standardization, caffeine content, and complete usage instructions, would support a more detailed assessment.

The Metabo Tide formulation also includes ingredients for which chemical form and plant part may influence composition.

These distinctions are relevant when reviewing the scientific literature because findings involving one preparation cannot always be generalized to another.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

Transparency is an important aspect of dietary supplement communication.

Consumers benefit from clear descriptions of ingredients, serving amounts, directions for use, and relevant safety precautions.

For a multi-ingredient product such as MetaboTide Drops, this information can help individuals distinguish between the product's stated composition and the scientific evidence available for its ingredients.

The supplied formula identifies 22 components within a single proprietary blend.

Although the combined amount is stated, individual ingredient quantities remain unspecified.

This limitation should be acknowledged in any public discussion of the product.

The presence of an ingredient on a supplement label should not be interpreted as proof that the ingredient is present at a clinically studied dose.

Likewise, the inclusion of several substances associated with metabolic research does not establish that their combination provides additive or synergistic benefits.

Responsible communication about MetaboTide therefore requires clear distinctions among ingredient identification, biological plausibility, preliminary research, and demonstrated clinical outcomes.

MetaboTide Drops Availability and Product Information

The introduction of the MetaboTide formulation

However, the supplied information does not confirm a commercial launch date, manufacturing location, retail distribution arrangements, or geographic availability.

Those details should be established through official company documentation before they are included in a published announcement.

The current product description identifies MetaboTide Drops as a liquid dietary supplement containing chromium and a 22-ingredient proprietary blend.

Its formulation combines botanical extracts, amino acids, and related compounds that have been investigated in different areas of nutritional science.

Additional verified labeling information would help clarify how the supplement is intended to be used and whether specific precautions apply.

The publication of complete serving information, inactive ingredients, and ingredient standardization details would also assist consumers and healthcare professionals in evaluating the product.

Frequently Asked Questions About MetaboTide

What is MetaboTide?

MetaboTide is described as a liquid dietary supplement formulated with chromium picolinate and a proprietary blend of 22 additional ingredients.

What are MetaboTide Drops?

MetaboTide Drops is the product name used for the liquid formulation. The supplied ingredient information lists chromium, botanical extracts, amino acids, and other compounds.

How much chromium does Metabo Tide contain?

The supplied formulation declares 0.7 micrograms of chromium as chromium picolinate. The final label should be consulted to confirm the corresponding serving basis.

How many ingredients are included?

The MetaboTide formulation identifies 22 ingredients within its proprietary blend, plus chromium, for a total of 23 listed active components.

What is the proprietary blend amount?

The proprietary blend is declared as 200 mg. Individual amounts for its 22 components have not been provided.

Does MetaboTide contain caffeine?

The formulation includes guarana seed extract and green tea leaf extract, both of which may contain caffeine. The total caffeine amount has not been disclosed in the supplied information.

Does MetaboTide Drops have proven weight-loss benefits?

No product-specific clinical evidence demonstrating weight-loss effectiveness has been provided. Research involving individual ingredients does not establish the effectiveness of the finished supplement.

Can Metabo Tide replace a balanced diet or exercise?

Dietary supplements should not be regarded as replacements for balanced nutrition, physical activity, or appropriate medical care.

Are there potential medication interactions?

Some listed ingredients, including grapefruit extract and certain botanical compounds, may interact with medications. Individuals taking prescription drugs should consult a healthcare professional before use.

Where can consumers find complete MetaboTide labeling information?

About MetaboTide

MetaboTide is a dietary supplement product identified by its liquid formulation containing chromium picolinate and a 22-ingredient proprietary blend.

The supplied ingredient information describes a combination of botanical extracts, amino acids, and other compounds associated with various areas of nutritional research.

Additional company information should be incorporated only after verification through official records or an authorized company representative.

Conclusion

The introduction of MetaboTide Drops brings attention to a multi-ingredient liquid dietary supplement containing chromium and a 200 mg proprietary blend.

The formula includes 22 botanical, amino acid, and related components, with ingredients such as maca, guarana, African mango, green tea, gymnema, L-arginine, and L-carnitine.

Although several of these substances have been investigated in nutritional and metabolic research, the available formulation information does not demonstrate that the complete product produces clinically meaningful weight-loss outcomes.