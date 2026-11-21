MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain opened up about the emotional incident when his mother reacted strongly towards his wife, TV superstar Ankita Lokhande, after seeing him break down in tears on Bigg Boss season 17.

He explained that his mother's reaction came from a mother's instinct after watching her son, who rarely cried, become emotional inside the reality show. Recalling the incident, Vicky, in a podcast hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, said his mother found it difficult to watch him struggle in the Bigg Boss house.

He added he had to live in a challenging environment alongside many other contestants while his family could only watch from outside and not resonate with his real-time situation then.

“Don't think this is the story of a daughter-in-law, it was about 'Vicky was crying' for my mother. In Bigg Boss, you have to live in a very difficult environment, where you have to sit down and eat with 17 people, almost having to fight for your share of the food, while your family is watching from afar. They are unable to relate to what you are going through, and they are extremely worried about you,” he said.

He added,“That was the first time she saw me cry, something that had never happened before. My mother thought, 'My son, who has never cried, is crying today.' And when Ankita said one line to her, 'Don't worry, Mom. I am there for him.' And my mother said, 'You are there, but he is still crying. What's the use?' The moment she said that on television, it became like, 'this was the mother-in-law who was behaving wrong with her daughter-in-law', and portrayed her as evil. Ankita and I both live alone in Bombay, and we share such a strong relationship, but none of that was visible there.”

He added,“Because ultimately, a mother's emotion is not about the situation as a whole, it is about her children. When two children are playing and there's a fight, the father comes forward to find out whose fault it was. He thinks, 'Was it my son's fault? If it was, I will explain it to him.' That is how a father thinks. But a mother's first instinct is, 'Wait a second. First tell me, who touched my son, who made him cry?'”

The incident took place during Bigg Boss 17, when Vicky and Ankita's relationship came under intense scrutiny following their back to back arguments and disagreements inside the house.

As tensions between the couple continued to escalate, their respective mothers were brought into the show to help them understand each other.

Vicky became emotional when he saw his mother after being separated from his family for a long time. As he broke down, Ankita tried to console him and told his mother not to worry, assuring her that she was there for him. Vicky's mother reacted strongly and questioned Ankita why he was still crying despite her being beside him.

The moment immediately became a major talking point, with Ankita repeatedly apologising to Vicky and his mother for the conflicts that had taken place between the couple. Her attempts to make peace and being held responsible for all of the disagreements, became the talk of the town, with many lashing out at Vicky and his mother.

The episode also saw filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted a Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Salman Khan's absence, question Vicky over his handling of the situation. Karan lashed out at Vicky for not taking a stronger stand for Ankita in front of his mother and for allowing her to repeatedly apologise despite there being no strong or concrete reason for her to do so.

Ankita, visibly distressed by the situation, pleaded with Karan not to take the matter any further. Karan eventually told Vicky that he would not extend the matter any further just for her, and expressed his view that she did not deserve to be put through the situation.

–IANS

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