MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday described workers' welfare and industrial growth as the twin wheels of the vehicle of national progress.

Strengthening industries while safeguarding workers' interests is essential for India's development and economic growth, he emphasised during the two-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, which began on Saturday.

Organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the 'Chintan Shivir' marks one year since the coming into effect of the Labour Codes on November 21, 2025.

Dr Mandaviya said that the Labour Codes ensure provisions for minimum wages, expanding social security and fixed-term employment, among others, while reducing compliance burdens on industries and fostering growth.

He also drew attention to the remarkable expansion of India's social security coverage from 25 crore in 2014 to 101 crore in 2026, underlining the government's commitment to workers' welfare.

Referring to the rising global demand for India's skilled workforce and the country's demographic advantage, he underscored the need for deliberations on international employment opportunities for youth and the mobility of Indian workers across borders.

The minister called upon all stakeholders to work collectively in the spirit of Team India towards the welfare of the country's seven crore workers.

He also invited participants to engage actively in deliberations at the 'Chintan Shivir', while also encouraging them to explore Gujarat and witness its rich culture and history.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored that the dignity, welfare and empowerment of workers are integral to India's progress and nation-building.

Reflecting on the transformative efforts undertaken over the past year in the implementation of Labour Codes, he highlighted the emergence of a stronger, more worker-centric labour ecosystem.

Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Secretary (Labour and Employment), emphasised the need for a change in mindset and perspective for the effective implementation of the Labour Codes, noting that focused deliberations are essential to deliver effectively on the responsibilities and expectations on the journey ahead.

He called upon all participants to share insights on best practices from their respective States and Union Territories.