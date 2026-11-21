MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Veteran actress Deepti Naval shared a simple yet precious moment from her daily life on social media on Saturday.

She took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a clip where she was busy with some work in her garage and a chaiwala appeared outside the house on a cycle.

The 'Saath Saath' actress expressed her excitement in the clip, saying, "See this is so beautiful. When you are working in your garage, and the chaiwala comes here, he comes on a cycle. I am going to have 2 little cutting chai".

Deepti Naval also introduced her Insta Fam to her house help, who takes care of her.

In the comment section, many users reacted to the veteran actress making the most of such simple pleasures of life and the way she has managed to keep her place.

One of the netizens commented, "Nice to see the place well organised...This is really nice that the even the chai walas come selling house to house (sic)."

Another comment read, "Your book garage and storage space look absolutely beautiful. Sath Sath movie poster on the wall brings back such fresh memories...nice movie.."

"What a Lovely Studio....Ani Bai is super cute," a cybercitizen shared.

Active on social media, Deepti Naval often uses the platform to take a trip down memory lane.

In October, Deepti Naval recalled working with late veteran actor Nana Patekar in the Marathi film 'Suryodaya'.

She recalled shooting for the project in a village near Nagpur. Deepti Naval revealed that her first Marathi dialogue comprised three words,“Gadva kuthhe thevayicha”, which translates to“Where are we going to keep the donkeys?” She added that it was Nana Patekar who helped her learn these lines.

Sharing the experience, Deepti Naval wrote on the photo-sharing app,“And Nana made me rehearse these three words a million times!".