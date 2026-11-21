MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) Amid discussions over alleged factionalism and differences among senior leaders of the Janata Dal (United), Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha and Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar travelled together to Vaishali on Saturday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

The three leaders departed from Patna airport in the same helicopter, drawing attention amid speculation over the party's internal dynamics and leadership equations.

Their joint appearance comes at a time when reports of differences among senior JD(U) leaders and discussions about the party's future direction have been prominent in Bihar's political circles.

Sanjay Jha, who holds the post of National Working President, has an important role in the party's organisational affairs, while Lalan Singh remains one of its senior leaders and a Union Minister.

Meanwhile, Nishant Kumar's growing public profile has prompted discussions about his possible role in the party's future leadership.

Speculation over internal equations intensified after Lalan Singh reportedly remained absent from a recent review meeting convened to assess the JD(U)'s performance in the Legislative Council elections.

The Anant Singh episode involving the Patna Graduates' constituency, exchanges of allegations within the party, and questions over its political relationship with ally BJP have also featured in discussions.

Against this backdrop, the three leaders travelling together have drawn attention and are being seen as a possible message of unity within the party.

However, there has been no official statement suggesting that the joint journey was intended to address reports of internal differences.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore in Vaishali on Saturday.

The main highlight of the event will be the six-lane Nitish Setu over the Ganga.

Built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore, the 19.7-km-long bridge, including its approach roads, connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna with Bidupur in Vaishali.

It is expected to improve connectivity between north and south Bihar and reduce traffic pressure on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu, besides improving access to Patna for residents of Raghopur Diara.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 15,600 crore and lay foundation stones for projects valued at around Rs 14,450 crore.

These include the 660-MW second unit of the Buxar Thermal Power Project, national highway projects, urban water supply and sewerage schemes, and a research park at IIT Patna.

He will also flag off 100 PM e-buses and participate in a Grih Pravesh ceremony for more than 26,900 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).