MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Patna on Saturday and departed for Vaishali, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the six-lane 'Nitish Setu' over the Ganga and address a public meeting at the Jafarpatti Industrial Area in Rajapakar.

The Prime Minister was received at Patna airport by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and several other NDA leaders, including Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi.

After the arrival, PM Narendra Modi shared photographs on his official X handle, greeting warmly with Nitish Kumar.

"It was a great pleasure to meet Nitish Kumar Ji at Patna airport," PM wrote.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore across Bihar, covering roads, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, health and transport.

The centrepiece of the visit is the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge, named 'Nitish Setu'.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 4,280 crore, the 19.7-km-long project comprises a 9.7-km main bridge and around 10 km of approach roads.

It connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district.

The bridge is expected to improve connectivity between Patna and north Bihar, ease traffic pressure on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu, and provide better road access to Patna for residents of Raghopur Diara.

At the main event in Jafarpatti, the Prime Minister will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 15,600 crore and lay the foundation stones for schemes valued at around Rs 14,450 crore.

These include national highway projects, power infrastructure, urban water supply and sewerage schemes, and initiatives in education and healthcare.

The programme will also include a Grih Pravesh ceremony for more than 26,900 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

PM Modi will flag off 100 PM e-buses for Bihar, aimed at strengthening urban public transport and promoting cleaner mobility.

An industrial park and corridor in the Jafarpatti area are also among the initiatives linked to the state's industrial development plans.

The visit is being viewed as significant for Bihar's infrastructure and industrial development following the formation of the new government.

Expectations are high regarding fresh investment, expansion of industrial activity and employment opportunities arising from the projects.