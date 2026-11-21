Trump Expects All Top Leaders at Florida G20 Summit
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said Friday that all major world leaders are expected to attend next month's G20 summit in Florida, voicing confidence in international turnout at the gathering to be held at his Trump National Doral resort.
Speaking at a White House reception honoring the US Marine Band, Trump pointed to the upcoming summit and announced that the band, known as "The President's Own," will perform for the leaders.
"Next month, we're looking forward to having The President's Own perform for dozens of top world leaders when they host the G20 conference in Florida in Doral. And it's going to be great," he said.
"We have all the top 20 leaders in the world gonna be there. It's a true honor to have you perform for us."
The G20 leaders' summit is set for Dec. 14-15 in Miami and will bring together representatives of the world's major economies to address international economic and security challenges.
Trump's claim that every major leader will attend comes amid uncertainty over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will make the trip. Putin has been invited, but the Kremlin has not confirmed whether he will travel to Florida or send a representative. The US has said Russia is welcome to take part as a G20 member.
Trump and Putin most recently met in China this week on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
The US president also announced a $500,000 bonus for members of the Marine Band, praising their exceptional service and musical talent.
Speaking at a White House reception honoring the US Marine Band, Trump pointed to the upcoming summit and announced that the band, known as "The President's Own," will perform for the leaders.
"Next month, we're looking forward to having The President's Own perform for dozens of top world leaders when they host the G20 conference in Florida in Doral. And it's going to be great," he said.
"We have all the top 20 leaders in the world gonna be there. It's a true honor to have you perform for us."
The G20 leaders' summit is set for Dec. 14-15 in Miami and will bring together representatives of the world's major economies to address international economic and security challenges.
Trump's claim that every major leader will attend comes amid uncertainty over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will make the trip. Putin has been invited, but the Kremlin has not confirmed whether he will travel to Florida or send a representative. The US has said Russia is welcome to take part as a G20 member.
Trump and Putin most recently met in China this week on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
The US president also announced a $500,000 bonus for members of the Marine Band, praising their exceptional service and musical talent.
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