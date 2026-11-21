MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Enterprises are handing real work to AI agents. Governing what those agents touch is now imperative, and the company built to solve this has a new name. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, UAE – November, 2026 – WSO2, the open source company whose software processes an estimated 60 trillion transactions a year and manages 2.5 billion identities, today announced it has a new name, Choreo Labs. Enterprises are moving AI agents out of pilots and into production, and need to govern every one of those agents across the APIs, systems, and identities it touches, effectively choreographing each agent's journey. As that happens, the company's platform has moved beyond connecting enterprise systems to sitting at the center in empowering enterprises to meet this demand for AI governance. The new name reflects that evolving role.

Founded in 2005, WSO2 took its name in the web services era. Today, its API management, integration, and identity products run in production for more than 950 customers in 90-plus countries, including banks, governments, hospitals, and telcos. The world's leading analyst firms have recognized the company for its comprehensive product offerings and success in meeting enterprise customers' demands. Over those two decades, enterprise software has moved from web services to cloud, APIs, and now AI agents that act on their own, and the company has moved with it.

Through each of those shifts, the company's mission has stayed the same: connecting systems and controlling what moves between them. AI agents raise the stakes.

“For over 2 decades, our mission has been to make sure enterprise systems talk to each other safely at scale,” said Harry Ault, CEO of Choreo Labs.“AI agents don't change that mission. In fact, they make it far more urgent. Enterprises won't put agents into production until they can see, govern, and trust every action those agents take. That is the problem we were built to solve, and our new name says so.”

“WSO2 was the right name for the company we started in 2005,” Ault added.“We've grown a lot since then, and so have the problems our customers bring us. Choreo Labs reflects the company we are today, and the principles we've always built on.”

“Choreo” comes from choreography. Inside every enterprise, agents, APIs, integrations, identities, and services each have their own part to play, and none of them ever stops moving. Choreo Labs gives organizations both the freedom for each part to move and the control to keep them in step. Choreo, the company's platform, brings APIs, integration, identity, agents, and the internal developer platform that runs them together in one place.

“Labs” reflects the company's research and engineering culture. It has long innovated in open source and open standards, from its integration programming language to its latest agent management product. Technical staff make up more than 75% of its 850-plus employees, and the same engineers who design the platform work alongside customers to deploy it.

Driving Governance and Control in the Agentic Age:

Cloudflare said in August that non-human, agentic traffic overtook human traffic on the internet in May 2026, a year ahead of its own forecast. Every agent that calls an API, reads a customer record, or triggers a workflow needs an identity, a policy, and an audit trail. Enterprises can't govern an agent without governing what it touches: the APIs it calls, the systems it connects to, and the identity it acts under. It is this command and control layer that is where AI governance lives.

The company already ships this control layer and now offers it under one single platform: Choreo. Choreo Agent Manager (formerly WSO2 Agent Manager), released as open source under the Apache 2.0 license, gives every agent a verifiable identity, enforces more than 40 built-in guardrails mapped to the OWASP Top 10, and can suspend any agent with one click, across frameworks such as LangChain, CrewAI, AWS Strands, and Microsoft Agent Framework. Choreo AI Gateway (formerly WSO2 AI Gateway) applies the same controls to model and MCP traffic, and Choreo Agent ID (formerly WSO2 Agent ID) treats every agent as an identity in its own right, with scoped access, instant revocation, and its own comprehensive audit trail.

The company's global systems integrator partners are similarly addressing the new demands of AI with their clients.

“Our telecom, banking, and public sector clients run some of the most complex systems in the world, and AI agents now need access to all of them. Before an agent goes live, those clients want to know who it is, what it's allowed to touch, and what it did. Choreo Labs gives our engineers an open, standards-based way to answer all three, across every system those agents reach,” said Chockalingam Subramanian, global business unit head for integration services at Tech Mahindra.

“Our clients are now asking how to run AI agents safely across systems they've spent decades building, and Choreo Labs' focus on governance gives our teams a strong foundation for taking those agents into production,” said Vinay Hegde, global practice head for agentic integration and orchestration at LTM.

Looking Ahead:

Existing customers don't need to take any action. Products, contracts, support, and open source licenses continue as they are, and other product names will move to the new brand over the coming months.

The company will make its first appearance under its new name at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, November 30 to December 4, 2026, where it will showcase its unified platform. Ault will also deliver a keynote at apidays Paris, December 1 to 3, 2026.

About Choreo Labs:

Choreo Labs, formerly WSO2, creates open source software and shapes open standards so enterprises can build, secure, connect, run, and govern applications and agents with full control, at speed. As agents move into production, its composable platform gives each one the identity, policy controls, and audit trail it needs to operate safely. The Labs name reflects the company's focus on what comes next in terms of ambitious, continuous innovation, so anyone can adopt AI and new digital experiences with confidence. Visit to learn more.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.