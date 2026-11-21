Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha Lead New Pakistan Cricket Contracts

Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha are the only two players to receive contracts in both the Test and ODI categories in the latest men's central contracts announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The contracts will run until the middle of 2027, with the development category featuring the largest number of players, as per the ICC website.

Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Saim Ayub are among the notable names missing from the PCB's list of centrally contracted players for the 2026-27 season. Several other established players, including Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Noman Ali, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr., have also been left out of the latest contracts list.

Babar, who was recently reappointed as Pakistan's Test captain, has been handed contracts in both formats. He recently guided the side to its first Test series victory in two years after Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on November 20. Experienced all-rounder Salman Ali Agha is the other player to secure contracts in both the Test and ODI categories. Notably, Salman, who previously captained Pakistan in T20Is before being replaced by Sahibzada Farhan, has not been awarded a contract in the shortest format.

Among the players receiving Test-only contracts are young batter Azan Awais, middle-order batter Saud Shakeel and experienced bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Sajid Khan. Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi have been awarded contracts in both the ODI and T20I categories. Pakistan's current T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan, along with Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq, have received exclusive contracts in the T20I category.

Contract Breakdown



Contract (Test and ODI): Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha

Contract (Test): Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel

Contract (ODI and T20I): Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Contract (T20I): Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq Contract (Development): Abdul Samad, Abdullah Fazal, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Farhan Yousaf, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim and Ubaid Shah

With 19 players accounted for various contract categories already mentioned, the remaining players have been offered development contract. These include up-and-coming youngsters like Tayyab Arif and Ghazi Ghori, both of whom featured in Pakistan's win over Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. It also includes Naseem Shah's brothers Ubaid Shah, who featured in a Test earlier this year, and Hunain Shah.