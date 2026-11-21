MP Leaders Honor Former Chief Minister Naresh Chandra Singhs Legacy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Legislative Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister Naresh Chandra Singh on his birth anniversary before his portrait at the Central Hall of the Legislative Assembly in Bhopal. During this, they recalled his contributions to public service and development of the state.

CM Yadav also praised Assembly Speaker Tomar for initiating a tradition to remember distinguished personalities who had served the state in important constitutional positions.“Today marks the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister late Naresh Chandra ji. Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar has initiated a very excellent tradition of remembering such distinguished personalities who have served as Chief Ministers or Speakers of the Legislative Assembly. Although the tenure of late Naresh Chandra ji was brief, I am satisfied that he also contributed to the development of our state. Even a single day of responsibility as Chief Minister or Assembly Speaker carries great significance. We are remembering him today, and through such great personalities who have served democracy in different capacities, we will always remain proud of our glorious past,” CM Yadav said.

Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar also paid tribute to the former Chief Minister and recalled his contributions to public service and the upliftment of tribal communities.“We have gathered here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former CM late Narendra Chandra Singh. Although his tenure was brief, he did a lot from the perspective of public service and the upliftment of tribal communities and set an exemplary precedent. During his tenure, the Mahanadi River flooded, causing significant damage in the region; his role and response during that crisis were truly remarkable,” Tomar said. He further said that Naresh Chandra Singh had contributed to the development of Madhya Pradesh both as Chief Minister and as the state's Tribal Welfare Minister.“Although he is no longer among us, he contributed significantly to the development of Madhya Pradesh both during his tenure as Chief Minister and as the state's Minister for Tribal Welfare. We are remembering him today and offering our tributes. Our effort is to remember such great personalities from time to time and incorporate their exemplary contributions into our own lives. On behalf of myself and the Legislative Assembly, I pay my humble tributes to him,” Tomar added.