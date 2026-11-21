Global Stars Ignite Energy At The Vibrant Shillong Cherry Blossom Fest

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 21 (ANI): A vibrant mix of international music, local culture and traditional flavours marked the opening of the two-day Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on November 20, as music enthusiasts gathered at the Madan Kurkalang Sports Complex in Bhoirymbong to witness performances by popular global and Indian artists. The festival featured performances by international artistes, including Nelly, Khalid, Swae Lee, Boys Like Girls, alongside singer Darshan Raval, turning the venue into a celebration of music and entertainment.

For visitors, the festival was not just about the performances but also the atmosphere, energy and experience of being part of one of the region's major musical gatherings. One enthusiastic visitor, who said she had persuaded her entire group to attend, expressed excitement about the lineup and the performances scheduled across the two days. "I was the only one who was excited in the entire group. It's gonna be a bang!" she said. Talking about what made the festival special, she appreciated the atmosphere, the weather and the arrangements at the venue. "Because it's happening in Assam, the weather is so good, and everybody is so lovely here. That's the best. Energy is great. Energy is great, yeah. And I want to say the stage is so awesome. The screen, everything, I loved it," she added.

Another visitor from Shillong, who said he had been attending the Cherry Blossom Festival every year, described it as a memorable experience and encouraged people from outside the city to attend. "I'm from Shillong, and I've been to Cherry Blossom every year. So it's a good experience, and I would like to invite people from outside Shillong also to come and experience this festival. It's actually quite nice. It's one of India's biggest festivals, the biggest music festival. So I would like to invite everyone also to come and experience. It's a very good experience to just chill and relax," he said. He also shared his excitement about the performances, particularly looking forward to watching Nelly and Boys Like Girls.

Beyond the musical performances, the festival also offered visitors an opportunity to experience the cultural diversity of Northeast India, with traditional food, local handicrafts and indigenous products forming an important part of the celebrations. Food stalls showcasing the traditional cuisines of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo communities attracted visitors, offering a taste of Meghalaya's rich culinary heritage. Local handicrafts and products also highlighted the region's creativity and the work of its artisans.

Speaking about the festival's vision, organiser Jason Manners said the event aims to establish Shillong as an internationally recognised music destination while promoting tourism and creating opportunities for local artists. The festival, organised with the support of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the state government, has been strengthening Shillong's identity as a destination for international music and cultural experiences. The event also seeks to provide a platform for local talent to share space with established international and Indian performers, bringing different musical traditions and audiences together. With its combination of global music acts, regional food and local craftsmanship, the festival reflects Meghalaya's effort to showcase its cultural identity while attracting visitors from across the country and beyond. The second and concluding day of the festival is held on November 21, bringing the two-day celebration of music, culture and tourism to a close. (ANI)