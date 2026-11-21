Union Minister Welcomes Nitish Setu Inauguration

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday welcomed the naming of the Nitish Setu after Bihar's former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying it reflected his 20 years of service to the people of the state, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's leadership for Bihar's progress and growing investments.

Speaking to the reporters, Manjhi described the initiative by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary as welcome and said the Prime Minister's visit to inaugurate the bridge made the occasion significant for Bihar. "Nitish Kumar ji served the people of Bihar for 20 years, and this is reflected in the fact that the bridge has been named after him. It is a very good and welcome initiative by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to inaugurate it, making this a significant day for Bihar," he said.

The Union Minister further said that the Prime Minister's visits to Bihar bring something for the state. "Whenever the Prime Minister visits, he brings something for the state," Manjhi said.

Highlighting the state's development and investment prospects, Manjhi said Bihar had moved beyond the image of a backward state and was witnessing increased investor interest. "Bihar is no longer the backward state it once was. The state has progressed, investors are coming in, and investments worth lakhs of crores of rupees are being made under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Samrat Choudhary," he said.

The projects span road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare, transport and other important sectors, and are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving public services across the state.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Nitish Setu, an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore. The 19.7 km-long project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7 km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads.