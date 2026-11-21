Fox Cricket Rests Khawaja and Warner Amid Sandpaper Gate Controversy

Sydney [Australia], November 21 (ANI): The Sandpaper-gate controversy continues to send ripples through Australian cricket, with broadcaster Fox Cricket taking Usman Khawaja and David Warner off commentary duties as the saga continues to unfold. Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley said the broadcaster continued to support its commentary team and welcomed diverse opinions during the cricket season, while acknowledging the pressure commentators face to respond to every new development and public comment.

“In light of recent events, both Usman and Davey will be rested from our broadcasts over the next few weeks,'' Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley told CODE Sports.“While we always support all members of our commentary team and welcome a diversity of views, which is a feature of our summer of cricket, we also understand the pressure they are under to respond to every new comment," he added.

Crawley added that the ongoing controversy was making it increasingly difficult for the commentators to concentrate on their broadcasting duties, describing the situation as unfair to both individuals. He said Fox Sports would prioritise delivering quality coverage of Australia's cricket season while continuing to monitor developments.“We think it is increasingly difficult to focus on the game while the situation continues to unfold and think it is unfair on both commentators to put them in that position," he noted.“Our focus remains on providing our viewers with the best broadcast of Australia's summer of cricket. We will continue to monitor the situation," he concluded.

The controversy has resurfaced following Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft's recent comments suggesting that knowledge of the ball-tampering plan extended beyond the three players who were initially sanctioned. Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March 2018. The incident led to suspensions for Bancroft, then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, triggering one of the biggest crises in Australian cricket. Bancroft, in a recent column for "The West Australian", reportedly detailed conversations with members of the bowling group about generating reverse swing, including discussions involving Pat Cummins. He also claimed that his actions had been encouraged and celebrated within the team, suggesting that awareness of the plan was more widespread than previously acknowledged. Khawaja has also raised questions about the extent of knowledge within the Australian dressing room. Cummins, however, rejected the allegations, describing them as "utter nonsense".